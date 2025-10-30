Mental Health America of Central Carolinas Launches Inaugural Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health

A Transformative Gathering to Advance Advocacy, Education and Access Across the Southeast Region

Mental Health America of Central Carolinas (MHA) proudly announces the launch of the Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health, a landmark convening set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

This inaugural conference will bring together over 300 leaders, professionals, students, and advocates from across the Southeast to reimagine the future of mental health through the powerful lenses of advocacy, education, and access. Organized by one of the region’s most trusted mental health nonprofits, the event is designed to ignite change, spark connection, and deliver practical tools for real-world impact.

“This conference is more than a meeting of minds – it’s a movement,” said Ayo Johnson, Executive Director of MHACC. “We’re creating space for real dialogue, collaboration, and innovation that can influence systems, support communities, and improve lives.”

About the Conference

The Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health will offer CE-eligible workshops, visionary keynote speakers, and curated breakout sessions aligned with three tracks:

Advocacy: Elevating policy and systemic change for mental wellness and equity.

Education: Expanding mental health knowledge across clinical and community settings.

Access: Showcasing innovations that increase access to care – from digital tools to peer-led support.

Attendees will include clinicians, peer support specialists, educators, students, nonprofit leaders, public health professionals, and forward-thinking companies who believe in mental health as both a human and economic imperative.

CALL FOR SPEAKERS: We’re seeking dynamic speakers for the conference. Proposals are due no later than 12 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2025. For additional information, visit mhaofcc.org/conference .

BECOME AN EXHIBITOR: Connect with over 300 attendees. Visit mhaofcc.org/conference for more information.

About Mental Health America of Central Carolinas

With over 90 years of impact, Mental Health America of Central Carolinas is a trusted leader in mental health education, advocacy, and direct services. Each year, MHA supports over 4,000 residents across Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties – offering everything from suicide prevention training to free therapy, family support, and peer connection. Learn more at www.mhaofcc.org.

Save the Date:

Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health

Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

Registration is now open. Speaker lineup and full conference schedule coming soon.

For interviews and media passes, contact J. Hill at JHill@branduscriptpr.com .

