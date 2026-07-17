Med Matrix, a South Portland functional medicine clinic, reads new Truveta prescribing data and the FDA’s 2026 labeling changes as a case for testing before prescribing.

Estrogen-based hormone therapy prescribing in the United States rose 104.8% between January 2018 and February 2026, from 11.5 to 23.5 per 1,000 women with prescription data, according to research published by Truveta on April 9, 2026. Among women aged 45 to 54, the increase was 184.2%, reaching 49.0 per 1,000. Med Matrix, a functional medicine clinic in South Portland, says prescribing has moved faster than the testing that should sit underneath it.

Truveta records a limit on its own data, and Med Matrix believes that limit belongs in the conversation rather than in a footnote. “We did not confirm menopausal status, and some prescriptions may reflect use for other indications,” the researchers wrote. Dispensing data can count prescriptions. It cannot show whether each patient was evaluated first, or what was ruled out before the prescription was written.

Regulators have spent the period working on the labels rather than on the workup. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved labeling changes for the first six menopausal hormone therapy products on February 12, 2026, an action the agency initiated on November 10, 2025, with 29 companies submitting proposed changes. Those changes govern how the therapy is described. They do not reach what happens before it is prescribed.

Med Matrix is an HRT clinic offering hormone replacement therapy for Maine women, and at this practice the workup comes first. Every new patient starts with a panel of 80+ biomarkers and a full body scan. The medical team reviews the results before the patient meets a provider, so the conversation about HRT follows the labs instead of preceding them. The clinic has served more than 3,000 patients from a single office in South Portland and also sees patients from New Hampshire.

On the published episode “Is HRT Safe Now?” (2026-07-17), Dr. Sasha Rose, ND, LAc, MSOM described the sequence Med Matrix uses: “When you meet with the provider, which happens after that, a full health history is done, symptom review, hormone timeline.” The labs are run first, and the history is read next to the numbers rather than in place of them.

Med Matrix does not claim hormone replacement therapy is appropriate for every patient, and it does not start it without testing. The clinic encourages anyone weighing HRT to discuss it with a licensed medical provider.

About Med Matrix

Med Matrix is a functional medicine clinic with one office, at 198 Maine Mall Road in South Portland, Maine, serving patients across Maine and New Hampshire. Founded in July 2023 by Cole Siefer, the practice has served more than 3,000 patients and builds care around a new-patient panel of 80+ biomarkers. Med Matrix holds a 4.8-star rating across 190+ Google reviews. More information is available at medmatrixusa.com .

Media Contact

Dr. Sasha Rose ND, LAc, MSOM

Naturopathic Doctor & Acupuncturist

info@medmatrixusa.com

198 Maine Mall Road, South Portland, Maine

medmatrixusa.com

SOURCE: Med Matrix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire