Memorial Day at LiberNovo: A Salute to Veterans, A Chair Built for Motion

Sitting isn’t a posture. It’s a thousand small movements across a workday, and LiberNovo Omni is built to track every one of them. For five days over Memorial Day weekend, the chair ships in a flash bundle that takes US$481 off the regular price, with an extra stack waiting for Veterans, students, teachers, and healthcare workers.

Designed Around Motion

LiberNovo Omni is built so that the support tracks the body, not the other way around. Three features help carry that promise:

Bionic FlexFit Backrest. Eight independent panels follow the spine through every shift in posture, rather than a single rigid surface pushing back.

4D Auto-adjusting armrests. They track with the chair’s recline, so you don’t reset them between positions, and they slide back into the base when you scoot under the desk, so they don’t jam the edge.

OmniStretch decompression cycle. Button-activated, runs at any recline angle, with the strongest spinal decompression effect at the deepest 160-degree recline.

All of this works across the chair’s recline range without you having to manage it. The StepSync footrest in the bundle is engineered to work alongside the chair as a paired system, with two levels matched to upright work and to deep recline. Once the seat height is set on day one, the manual levers stay out of the rest of the chair’s life.

That’s dynamic ergonomics in practice: the body moves and the chair follows.

The Memorial Day Bundle

LiberNovo Omni in Moss Green, paired with the StepSync footrest and a Cooling Seat Pad included at no charge. Together: US$895. Regular price US$1,376. Moss Green is the colorway we’re putting forward this week, in fresh stock and reading cleaner against most home-office setups than the usual black.

For Veterans, Active-Duty, and Frontline Workers

The first 200 Veteran orders during the sale window also receive the Smart Entry Savings Bundle: a three-piece magnet set, a baseball cap, and two sticky note pads. Added automatically at fulfillment. No code, no claim form.

Verified Veterans, active-duty service members, students, teachers, and healthcare workers stack an additional 5% off on top of the flash price. Verification takes a couple of minutes through the LiberNovo Exclusive Discount Program page. With the stack, the Moss Green bundle lands at roughly US$850 before tax, the deepest published price on a chair-inclusive LiberNovo Omni order this season.

The 5% applies to chair-inclusive bundles during the promotion. After Memorial Day, the verification benefit returns to its standard terms and cannot combine with the new-subscriber 5%.

Five Days, 200 Gift Bundles

Sale opens Thursday, May 21, at 7:00 PM PDT and closes Monday, May 25, at 7:00 PM PDT. The Veteran gift bundle stops at the 200th eligible order, whether that lands on day five or day one. The Moss Green colorway is the freshest stock heading into the window.

Support by Motion. Defined by Comfort.

Media Contact:

Name: Cassie Kuang

Email: pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire