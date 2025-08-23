Meme Coin Pepeto (PEPETO) Closes Presale Stage 10 One Week Ahead of Schedule

Pepeto raises $6,2M in presale, launches demo exchange, passes SolidProof & Coinsult audits. Listing soon with high growth potential and 240% staking APY.

Pepeto (PEPETO) has just wrapped up Presale Stage 10 more than a week ahead of schedule. The project has already raised over $6,272,779.34 and sold billions of tokens in record time. Now moving into Stage 11 at $0.000000148, the price is up from where it all started, reflecting strong and growing investor demand before listing.

Set to list at a significantly higher market price, buyers entering now are positioned to secure early gains before launch. If momentum holds, and all signs point that it will, early predictions are already hinting at the possibility of 100x returns post-listing based on same max supply as PEPE as well as its exchange launch. Pepeto’s rapid presale progress, rising token demand, and community growth are shaping what could be one of the most watched launches of 2025.

Pepeto (PEPETO) Races Through Stage 10, $6,2M Raised

Pepeto (PEPETO) continues to outperform expectations, with Stage 9 selling out quickly as demand surges. Total funds raised have surpassed $6,2 million, proving strong legitimacy and early investor conviction. Tokens are now priced at $0.000000148, a level many see as the last real entry point before significant price moves. The next increase is approaching as Stage 10 fills.

Infrastructure-Backed Meme Coin With Real Utility

Pepeto isn’t just another meme coin, it’s a product-backed ecosystem built to combine meme culture with tangible infrastructure. The project includes a zero-fee exchange, PepetoSwap and cross-chain bridge for lower fees and safer trading thanks to its exchange set to hold legitimate next meme coins of 2025. Designed to process high transaction volumes at minimal cost, Pepeto’s system ensures efficiency for both casual users and high-frequency traders.

Demo Exchange Live Before Listing

Unlike most meme coins, Pepeto has already launched a demo version of its exchange, allowing the community to test its features before going live on major markets. The exchange will exclusively list vetted meme coins with solid fundamentals, aiming to eliminate scam risks and rebuild trust in the meme coin sector.

Double Audits, Strong Analyst Outlook

Seven presale stages closing ahead of schedule have caught the attention of analysts, with early forecasts pointing to strong post-launch valuations. Pepeto has passed two independent security audits, one by SolidProof ( view ) and another by Coinsult ( view ), adding transparency and credibility for investors.

Staking Rewards of 240% APY

Pepeto offers staking rewards of up to 240% APY , providing passive income and encouraging holders to lock in their tokens for the long term. This system is already attracting wallets that previously backed Shiba Inu and PEPE, signaling a shift toward Pepeto’s model ahead of listing.

Exchange Listings Confirmed

The Pepeto team has confirmed plans for listings on top tier 1 major centralized exchanges. With no transaction taxes and low trading fees, access to Pepeto will be simple from day one.

What is PEPETO?

High staking rewards: 240% APY, encouraging long-term holding.

Presale entry at only $0.000000148, leaving massive upside potential.

Matching PEPE’s 420T supply, enabling over 100x growth if price parity is reached.

Redemption story: rumored to be backed by one of PEPE’s early visionaries, aiming to deliver what the original never did.

Strong community of 100,000+ active members, fueling organic hype.

Backed by Experienced Developers

Led by a team with proven success in past token launches, Pepeto is building both hype and trust ahead of its debut. With Stage 7 sold out early, over $6 million raised, and a presale price far below expected listing levels, Pepeto is attracting attention as a prime candidate for 2025’s next major breakout.

Disclaimer:

To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing draws closer, some are attempting to capitalize on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

For more information about PEPETO visit the links below:

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

Contact : Dani Bonocci

Email : contact@pepeto.io

Number phone : +971586738991

