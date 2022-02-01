Meet Juvee – The Rejuvenating Energy Drink from Gaming Superstar & 100 Thieves Founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag

Available in the US now at drinkJuvee.com and through its exclusive instant delivery partner, Gopuff

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, superstar gaming content creator and founder and CEO of the global gaming lifestyle brand 100 Thieves, today introduced Juvee, a new rejuvenating energy drink formulated to boost your energy, increase your focus and improve your overall well-being so you’re inspired to add more play to your every day.





Short for “rejuvenation,” Juvee is made with a blend of ingredients that deliver invigorating and mood-lifting effects for longer-lasting, more sustainable energy. Each 12 oz. can of Juvee contains

B Vitamins, Taurine and 128 mg of Caffeine (equal to a double shot of espresso) for long-lasting energy

“We’ve created a new energy drink that was built completely on our terms and catered to our community’s lifestyle and interests, which are all centered around the joy of ‘play,’” said Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, founder of Juvee and founder & CEO of 100 Thieves. “Launching Juvee is a lifelong dream of mine that I know will enhance the experience of not only our world-class gaming creators and competitors, but anyone who’s passionate about having more energy to do the things they love.”

For its debut, Juvee is serving up three refreshing combos with nostalgic flavor profiles that recall the golden era of 90s beverages and match the optimism and fun of the Juvee brand, which stand in stark contrast to the harsh acidic flavors of traditional energy drinks.

Kiwi Strawberry – Take a trip back to the good ol’ days with this deliciously familiar, delightfully flavorful blend of kiwi and strawberry.

– Take a trip back to the good ol’ days with this deliciously familiar, delightfully flavorful blend of kiwi and strawberry. Watermelon Lime – Summer’s not a season, it’s a mindset, and nothing takes you there faster than the taste of sweet watermelon and zesty lime.

– Summer’s not a season, it’s a mindset, and nothing takes you there faster than the taste of sweet watermelon and zesty lime. Tropical Crush – Passionfruit, orange, guava, and pear in one beachy blend. Crack one open and enjoy a vacation for the senses.

“People don’t want another energy drink to power them through the day; they want a more sustainable way to feel energized,” explains Sam Keene, general manager for Juvee. “Times have changed and we’re noticing a shift away from an obsession with hyper-performance and bad for you ingredients in favor of finding balance, connection, and playfulness. Our inspiration when developing Juvee was to help people create their own energy, on their own terms, and be inspired to make more time for play.”

Incubated by 100 Thieves since early 2021, Juvee has been formulated, developed, and tested by world-class esports athletes and superstar content creators for the past 18 months. Nadeshot and others have been drinking incognito cans of Juvee on stream for the past nine months, tweaking and testing flavors until they were just right. Only after passing the exceptionally high bar of Nadeshot and this group of gamers was Juvee deemed ready for its prime-time release today.

Juvee is available for purchase in the US at drinkJuvee.com and through its exclusive instant delivery partner Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ evolving everyday needs. For more information, visit drinkJuvee.com.

About Juvee:

Juvee is the rejuvenating energy drink from Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, superstar creator and founder of the global gaming lifestyle brand, 100 Thieves. Short for “rejuvenation,” Juvee was made to boost your energy, increase your focus and improve your overall well-being so you’re inspired to add more play to your every day. Juvee was incubated by 100 Thieves and expertly formulated and tested with its championship-winning roster of esports athletes and top-performing gaming creators. For more information and to purchase Juvee directly, visit drinkJuvee.com or Gopuff.com for instant delivery service.

About 100 Thieves:

100 Thieves (“Hundred Thieves”) is the premier gaming organization & lifestyle brand. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and superstar content creator Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, Apex Legends and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular content, created by its world-class gaming talent including co-owners Valkyrae and CourageJD. With over 150M fans worldwide, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

About Gopuff:

Gopuff is the go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers’ evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.

Gopuff has become the go-to platform for celebrity brands, including Selena Gomez’s Serendipity Ice Cream, Cardi B’s Whip Shots, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol Tequila, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X and David Chang’s Momofuku, among others.

Established in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

