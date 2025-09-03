Mediagenix Appoints Tim Goff as Vice President of Curation and Scheduling

Mediagenix , a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience, today announced the appointment of Tim Goff as Vice President of Curation and Scheduling. With over 20 years of experience delivering large-scale transformations across media, broadcast, and digital platforms, Goff brings deep expertise in operational excellence, content strategy, and workflow innovation. He has held technology leadership roles at Peloton, UKTV, and the BBC, where he led cross-functional global teams, managed multi-million-pound programmes, and introduced game-changing content workflows.

“Tim’s appointment is an important step in our mission to deliver the most robust and forward-looking solutions for content owners worldwide,” said Emmanuel Muller, Chief Product Officer at Mediagenix. “Curation and scheduling sit at the heart of the media operation and represent the greatest opportunity for companies to optimise efficiencies and maximise ROI. Tim’s strategic approach and proven hands-on operational know-how will help our customers optimise their businesses in ways that are both profitable and transformational.”

With Goff joining the team, Mediagenix gains practical insight into the challenges broadcasters face when deploying cloud and software-based live production at scale, bringing revenue-impacting insights that further validate the strength of Mediagenix leadership in strategic content operations.

“I’m thrilled to join Mediagenix and lead this key solution offering,” said Goff. “It is an exciting opportunity to help shape the next chapter of curation and scheduling innovation with a team that’s redefining how the industry approaches content strategy. I’m especially looking forward to working with Emmanuel Muller and the talented colleagues across Mediagenix to deliver real, measurable value for our customers.”

Meet Tim Goff at IBC2025

Tim will be attending IBC2025, where Mediagenix will showcase the full integration of Spideo’s advanced personalization and recommendation capabilities across the Mediagenix solution suite, delivering measurable gains in content engagement, monetization, and operational agility.

“IBC is the ideal opportunity to connect with customers and show how curation and scheduling can be transformed with audience intelligence that runs across the entire content lifecycle,” Goff added. “With Spideo fully integrated into the Mediagenix platform, we can help media companies make sharper, faster decisions about what content to produce, acquire and schedule, unlocking new levels of engagement and monetization.”

Mediagenix was recently recognized as an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment 2025* for its breakthrough approach to embedding personalization across the content lifecycle.

Visit Mediagenix at IBC2025 in Hall 1, Stand 1.B57. To book a meeting, please visit: https://www.mediagenix.tv/event/ibc-2025/

*Recently, Mediagenix was named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment, 2025 (doc #US52275525, May 2025) report.

About Mediagenix

Mediagenix is a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience. The Mediagenix modular SaaS platform orchestrates the entire content lifecycle to actively drive content lifetime value and audience engagement. Content strategy, content value management, content scheduling and content personalization all converge into one lean, company-wide collaborative flow revolving around one source of truth. Headquartered in Brussels, Mediagenix has offices in Bangkok, Denver, London, Madrid, Miami, New York City, Paris, Singapore, Skopje, and Sydney. With a team of 400+ experts working closely with 10,000+ users, Mediagenix is the trusted partner for more than 200 media companies globally.

Press Contact

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

(e) melissa@grithaus.agency

(p) +44 7594 079738

####

SOURCE: Mediagenix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire