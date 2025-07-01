Mecha BREAK Unleashes Fast-Paced, Multiplayer Mech Combat On PC, Steam Deck and Xbox On July 1st

Launching on July 1st; Watch Mecha BREAK’s Newly Released Cinematic Trailer Featuring A New Soundtrack By Hiroyuki SAWANO

IRVINE, Calif. & BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazing Seasun Games, the international games developer behind hits such as JX3 Online and Snowbreak, revealed that the intensive multiplayer third-person shooter Mecha BREAK will launch on July 1st, 2025, on Steam, Steam Deck and Xbox. Players can glimpse the story and conflicts within the game’s universe through the recently released cinematic trailer showcased during the Summer Game Fest livestream here: https://youtu.be/Z2MJY08p_ZE









Within the trailer, viewers can hear the newly revealed score “UPGRADE(D)” created by iconic composer Hiroyuki SAWANO (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, Solo Leveling, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, Xenoblade Chronicles X, and more). The full song will be available worldwide June 8th on streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and more.

Additionally, Amazing Seasun Games CEO and Mecha BREAK Executive Producer Kris Kwok will host a livestream on Monday, June 9th to reveal major updates ahead of the game’s launch based on feedback from the February Open Beta, which had over 3.5 million players worldwide. The livestream can be viewed on Amazing Seasun Games’ Official YouTube channel / Twitch stream here:

YouTube：https://youtu.be/Z2MJY08p_ZE

Japanese：https://www.youtube.com/@MechaBREAKJP Mecha BREAK【公式】



English：https://www.youtube.com/@MechaBREAK MechaBREAK



Korean：https://www.youtube.com/@MechaBREAK_KR Mecha BREAK KR



Twitch：https://www.twitch.tv/mechabreakofficial MechaBREAKOfficial

“With Mecha BREAK, Amazing Seasun Games is focused on delivering an action-packed mecha shooter. As huge fans of the genre, we’re as eager to play as our passionate player base,” said Kris. “Crafting the ultimate player experience has been our top priority. From day one, we’ve listened closely to community feedback to shape Mecha BREAK into a game that everyone, especially mecha fans, will love.”

Mecha BREAK is a multiplayer third-person shooter that offers three unique game modes: 3v3 Ace Arena, 6v6 Operation VERGE and PvPvE extraction-mode Mashmak, filled with high-octane ground and aerial combat. Choose from assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance or support classes. Customize the Strikers and pilots and battle other hostile mechs across treacherous terrain.

In Catastrophe’s aftermath, a mysterious carbon-silicon mineral known as Corite has breathed new life into Earth’s energy industry. But its gift came with a curse— its pathogenic nature and uncontrollable spread are slowly devouring the last habitable spaces on the planet. Within 30 years, heavily polluted areas known as “Marcens Zones” threaten to engulf the globe, pushing humanity to the brink of extinction. A decade later, players take on the role of a hero granted the rare opportunity to pilot a third-generation BREAK Striker. Alongside the secretive S.H.A.D.O.W. special task force, they must rebuild their own destiny and humanity’s future.

Players can access Mecha BREAK on Steam, Steam Deck and Xbox Series X|S on July 1st.

Official website: https://www.mechabreak.com/

Steam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2452280/Mecha_BREAK/

Discord: https://discord.gg/ZBFBZYSuwp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MechaBREAK

X/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MechaBREAK

About Amazing Seasun Games:

Focused on crafting high-quality game franchises and innovative products, Amazing Seasun Games aims to bring joy to gamers worldwide. Founded in 1995, the company was established as Kingsoft’s first game studio, a pioneer in China’s gaming industry. Committed to innovation, Amazing Seasun Games explores a variety of genres, including wuxia, mecha, and ACGN to contribute to a dynamic digital culture. The company’s cutting-edge, proprietary 3D engine has received support through China’s “863 Program,” supporting popular game franchises worldwide.

