MDJM LTD Highlights Digital Animation Museum as a Potential Growth Initiative and Cultural Development Focus

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: UOKA) (“MDJM” or the “Company”) today announced that the development of its digital animation museum platform is being pursued as a potential growth initiative and cultural development focus supported by the Company’s recently secured financing.

Building upon its ongoing animation production activities and cultural infrastructure initiatives, MDJM has identified the digital animation museum as one of the areas of focus in the deployment of financing proceeds, reflecting the Company’s efforts to develop and position its animation content for potential global reach while exploring new avenues for cultural engagement.

The digital animation museum is designed as an immersive cultural platform where animation serves not only as visual media but also as a narrative and philosophical form of expression. Through curated digital exhibitions, structured storytelling environments, and interactive cultural programming, the platform is expected to present animation works in ways that emphasize narrative depth, conceptual exploration, and artistic interpretation.

Unlike traditional online exhibition formats, the museum is designed to focus on deeply immersive digital environments, enabling audiences to explore animation through narrative pathways that combine image, sound, and spatial storytelling. This approach is intended to transform animation viewing into a participatory cultural experience rather than a passive presentation of content.

The platform is also intended to provide a dedicated digital venue for the presentation of MDJM’s future original animation intellectual properties, with the aim of facilitating the circulation of creative works and contributing to the Company’s long-term creative asset portfolio.

In addition to broadening audience access to animation culture, the digital animation museum may offer opportunities for revenue generation through digital exhibitions, cultural programming, content licensing, and related creative products, while potentially reinforcing the visibility and long-term value of the Company’s original animation works.

The prioritization of the digital animation museum reflects the Company’s continued efforts to explore innovative cultural industry models that combine creative production, digital presentation, and global cultural engagement.

The Company noted that the deployment of financing toward this initiative is underway as part of its broader efforts to support cultural innovation and pursue sustainable growth in the animation sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact

Sherry Zheng

WAVECREST GROUP INC.

Phone: +1 718-213-7386

Email: sherry@wavecrestipo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdjm-ltd-highlights-digital-animation-museum-as-a-potential-growth-initiative-and-cultural-development-focus-302705285.html

SOURCE MDJM LTD