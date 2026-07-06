MDJM Ltd. Discusses Recent Mirai Acquisition

LONDON and TOKYO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MDJM Ltd. (OTCQB: UOKAF) (the “Company”) today discussed the strategic rationale for its recent acquisition of a controlling stake in Kabushiki Kaisha Mirai (“Mirai”), a Japan-based supply chain company, which closed on June 28, 2026 and which on May 13, 2026, the Company previously put out a press release announcing its execution of the share purchase agreement to acquire the controlling stake in Miri Coll, Ltd.

The Company believes the acquisition strengthens its ability to convert original animation IP and cultural assets into marketable products through Mirai’s supply chain fulfillment capabilities, enterprise distribution experience and international market access across more than 20 countries and regions.

Mirai supplies consumer electronics and drugstore-related products to enterprise-level distributors.

“Mirai gives us a practical platform to move cultural IP from content creation toward product execution, channel development and international market deployment,” said Siping Xu, Chief Executive Officer of MDJM.

The Company believes Mirai can support its cultural IP strategy by adding product development, procurement coordination, supply chain execution and international channel capabilities. Its sales and cooperation network reaches more than 20 countries and regions across Asia, North America, Europe and Oceania.

Mirai’s future value may be enhanced by introducing self-owned animation IP, brand IP and cultural consumer product SKUs into its supply chain platform.

Through Mirai, the Company aims to develop a pathway from original animation IP creation to productization, market deployment and commercial monetization.

About Mirai

Kabushiki Kaisha Mirai is a Japan-headquartered supply chain enterprise primarily engaged in supplying consumer electronics and drugstore-related products to enterprise-level distributors.

About MDJM Ltd.

MDJM Ltd. (OTCQB: UOKAF) is a global company focused on long-term value creation through cultural industries, international collaboration and industrial integration.

About MD Local Global Ltd.

MD Local Global Ltd. is MDJM’s cultural business platform, focused on original animation IP development, digital cultural initiatives and physical cultural destinations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future strategies, business integration, IP commercialization, supply chain development, market sales, international distribution and margin improvement. Actual results may differ materially due to transaction procedures, regulatory requirements, market conditions, project execution, product launch progress, market acceptance and other uncertainties. Investors should review the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings.

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SOURCE MDJM Ltd.