MDelite’s OcuLift Delivers Visible Upper and Lower Eyelid Rejuvenation Without Downtime

Expands beyond the lower lids to deliver complete periorbital rejuvenation in just 20 minutes.

With demand for non-invasive eye rejuvenation on the rise, MDelite’s OcuLift protocol is being adopted by practices across aesthetics and eyecare for its ability to treat both the upper and lower eyelids in a single session. In 20 minutes, without numbing, shields, or downtime, OcuLift visibly tones, tightens, and rejuvenates the delicate eye area.

Unlike many systems that stop at the lower lids, OcuLift delivers comprehensive results across the full periorbital region. Powered by Micro-Focused RF technology, the protocol targets lid laxity, fine lines, and crepey skin with a treatment designed for comfort and consistency.

OcuLift bridges the gap between invasive surgery and less effective options. Because the eyes are often the first place patients notice changes, many seek visible results years before considering surgical intervention and OcuLift provides a proven, non-surgical solution.

Why it matters

The eye area is one of the most noticeable and requested concerns patients bring up when addressing signs of aging.

Patients are seeking earlier, non-surgical options that deliver visible results.

Practices need fast, repeatable treatments that integrate seamlessly into busy schedules.

“OcuLift was designed to meet one of the most pressing needs in both aesthetics and eyecare: a safe, non-invasive solution for eyelid rejuvenation with no downtime,” said James Schoemehl, CEO of MDelite. “For practices, the value is two-fold. Clinically, it provides a predictable, effective treatment that patients trust. Financially, it creates a scalable revenue stream, fast to deliver, repeatable in results, and highly aligned with what today’s patients are asking for. OcuLift empowers providers to elevate outcomes while also driving sustainable growth for their business.”

While OcuLift was designed for eyelid rejuvenation, providers are now extending the protocol to areas where patients want firmer, smoother skin, including:

Neck

Knees & Arms

Smile lines & nasolabial folds

OcuLift runs on the iProElite multi-modality system, enabling practices to expand services beyond eye rejuvenation. Alongside OcuLift, providers gain access to:

IPL for pigment, vascular, and tone concerns

Diamond exfoliation for tissue prep and smoothing

Additional advanced modalities designed to grow with the practice

About MDelite

MDelite partners with practices across aesthetics and vision to deliver advanced, scalable technologies that improve patient outcomes and drive practice growth. With best-in-class training, support, and customer care, MDelite ensures providers are equipped for long-term success.

