MDaudit Launches “Revenue Integrity Redefined” Campaign to Help Healthcare Organizations Reclaim Financial Control

The company brings a fresh approach to revenue integrity, uniting revenue growth and risk mitigation within a single, disciplined framework.

Revenue risk no longer begins and ends with managing denials. It now touches every stage of the revenue cycle – from documentation, charge capture, and coding to billing and denials management – and healthcare organizations relying on reactive, manual, and siloed oversight approaches are paying the price. In an environment defined by financial pressure, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and increasingly AI-powered payer behavior, reactive approaches are no longer enough.

Today, MDaudit, an award-winning, AI-powered continuous risk-monitoring platform, launches “Revenue Integrity Redefined,” a campaign that charts a clear path forward for revenue cycle leaders navigating today’s financial uncertainty. The campaign launches with a flagship video and a suite of supporting resources, including an assessment tool that helps organizations benchmark their revenue integrity maturity across denial prevention, audit readiness, cross-functional alignment, and technology enablement.

Why It Matters: The Stakes Have Never Been Higher

The financial pressures facing healthcare providers are not abstract – they are measurable, accelerating, and compounding. MDaudit’s 2025 annual Benchmark Report documents the scale of the challenge:

Coding-related denials increased by as much as 26%

Medicare Advantage average denied amounts rose 20%

Medical necessity and RFI denial amounts increased by 70%

Payer audit volume and dollars at risk rose 30%

Initial response times for claims take more than a month across all claim types

These trends reach far beyond the revenue cycle team. They affect operating margins, forecasting accuracy, workforce planning, and capital investment decisions – making revenue integrity a C-suite and board-level concern.

“Denials are rising, payer audits are expanding, and reimbursement timelines are longer than ever,” said Ritesh Ramesh, Chief Executive Officer of MDaudit. “The weight these realities place on everyone who touches the revenue cycle is enormous. The path forward is integrity in compliance documentation, coding, and billing practices, enabled by real-time data and AI-powered technologies, and trusted partnerships chosen to support revenue cycle teams.”

Compounding these pressures is an accelerating AI arms race between payers and providers. Payers are automating denials faster than ever, while providers scramble to keep pace.

Health system CFOs across the country are confronting the same paradox: AI is simultaneously the problem and the solution with the highest potential. How quickly organizations can move past theoretical conversations and execute actions to deliver ROI with AI may define their financial health for years to come.

MDaudit’s Answer: Meaningful, Not Artificial, AI

MDaudit was built for this moment. Rather than layering AI on as an afterthought, MDaudit embeds intelligence as a horizontal layer woven throughout the platform. The result is the Meaningful AI framework – a deliberate, outcomes-driven approach designed to deliver measurable ROI, not automation for its own sake.

MDaudit’s AI-powered solutions below delivered more than $500 million in ROI across its customer base in 2025. These solutions have done the heavy analytical lifting and leveraging of automation, while keeping humans in the loop.

These solutions include:

Payer Audit Workflow automatically extracts and organizes information needed from Additional Documentation Requests (ADRs) with SmartScan.ai, which compresses a process that once took days into minutes – accelerating provider response times and reducing administrative strain. Customers retained over 375 million in total revenues in 2025 by responding to payers in a timely and efficient manner

eValuator applies AI-powered rules to interrogate pre-bill charges across facilities, specialties, and multiple EHR and billing systems – surfacing encounters that require correction before a claim is ever submitted. The result: net revenue capture, stronger compliance posture, and costly denials prevented before they start. Customers have driven a total financial impact of more than 140 million in 2025 by taking a proactive approach with eValuator to ensure coding integrity

AI Assist democratizes access to strategic insights across the entire organization. Users at every level – including the C-suite – can ask questions in plain English and receive answers instantly, without reliance on report writers or technical interpreters. Data-driven decision-making becomes accessible to everyone who needs it.

“The most important question for health systems implementing AI is: Is this technology reliable, secure, and meaningful to drive ROI? MDaudit has taken a first principles approach to this question while developing our solutions,” said Ramesh.

Revenue Integrity Redefined: From Reactive to Confident Control

Modern revenue integrity unites revenue growth and risk mitigation into a single, connected framework. With real-time data, AI, and automated workflows, leaders gain early visibility into risk, clearer performance insights, and the ability to intervene before issues escalate into financial loss or regulatory exposure.

The strongest outcomes emerge when silos between compliance, coding, revenue cycle, and clinical teams are broken down, and when objective data drives prioritization, accountability, and cross-functional alignment. MDaudit case studies across multiple health systems consistently demonstrate what that looks like in practice: expanded audit coverage without proportional staffing increases, measurable improvements in coding accuracy, significant reductions in denials, early identification of multimillion-dollar risk exposure, and increased executive visibility through defensible benchmarking.

This is revenue integrity redefined.

“Organizations that treat revenue integrity as a mission-critical capability supported by continuous monitoring and intelligent automation are better positioned to navigate payer complexity, workforce shortages, and regulatory expansion,” said Ramesh. “By moving from reacting to denials to anticipating risk, from defending audits to preventing them, and from fragmented oversight to confident control, MDaudit empowers revenue cycle teams to achieve outcomes that matter.”

Access the MDaudit Revenue Integrity Redefined campaign and supporting resources here: https://mdaudit.com/redefining-revenue-integrity.

About MDaudit

MDaudit is an award-winning, AI-powered, continuous risk-monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. Working in the background, MDaudit delivers the insights organizations need to face the future with confidence – enabling teams to achieve more with less in a rapidly evolving environment. Learn more at www.mdaudit.com.

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Media Contact:

Rachel Driskell | Email

SOURCE: MDaudit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire