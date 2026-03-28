McLaren Driver Tommy Pintos Partners With Priority Tire for 2026 Season

Following the official 2026 season schedule announcement, driver Tommy Pintos is set to commence the second season in the McLaren Trophy America championship. Competing in the No. 11 McLaren Artura Trophy, Pintos will debut a full-season partnership with Priority Tire . The season opens March 28 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.

The championship spans 10 races through September at five of North America’s top circuits. Each event features two races and runs alongside the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, sanctioned by SRO Motorsports Group.

Pintos’s performance in the No. 11 car highlights the engineering prowess of the McLaren Artura Trophy EVO. Built on the same ultra-rigid carbon-fiber Monocell chassis as the Artura road car, the 620-horsepower machine is designed specifically to meet the demands of high-level sprint racing. The season opener at Sonoma will serve as the first live showcase for the partnership with Priority Tire branding featured across the car’s livery and trackside media throughout the season.

“Supporting Tommy at this level reinforces our commitment to the next generation of motorsport talent and the technical innovation that McLaren represents,” said Dimitri Chernyak, President at PriorityTire. “We support drivers who take performance seriously, and Tommy Pintos fits that standard. Racing connects us with customers who expect precision and reliability from every component.”

As the 10-race championship progresses, the focus will move toward the high-speed challenges of Sonoma International, Miami International Autodrome, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Road America, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For Pintos, the partnership with Priority Tire provides the technical and professional backing required to pursue the inaugural title in one of the world’s most advanced GT series.

“It is a pleasure to have Priority Tire by my side for this exciting season with McLaren. Having the support of such a well-known American brand in my second season in the United States is truly special. This year, we have a clear goal: to win the championship. We will be competing with the team that beat us in the final race last season, which adds even more motivation to the project. I am confident that the combination of RWE, McLaren, and Priority will be key.”

Fans can follow the action live throughout the season. Every race is streamed on the McLaren Automotive YouTube channel , which draws a global audience of more than 250,000 viewers per event, offering a front-row seat to the No. 11 car’s progress.

About Tommy Pintos

Tommy Pintos is a Spanish racing driver competing in the McLaren Trophy America series and a member of the McLaren Graduate Driver program. Pintos won the inaugural 2023 McLaren Trophy Europe championship and finished runner-up in both the 2024 European edition and the 2025 North American season.

About Priority Tire

Priority Tire is an online tire shop operating for more than 20 years in the U.S. tire market. Priority Tire’s mission is to transform the tire shopping experience by providing the smoothest order, delivery, and installation flow to their customers. Operating from multiple warehouses across the country, the tire retailer deals with the distribution of top-tier and budget-friendly tire brands. Apart from the common passenger car, SUV, and light truck tires, they also provide tires for EVs, classic cars, and specialty vehicles.

CONTACT:

Anna Fodor

610-776-9433

SOURCE: Priority Tire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire