May is Teen Mental Health Awareness Month Avel eCare Provides Crucial Support for Teens in Crisis-At Home and In School

Teen mental health has reached a crisis point in the United States. According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 3 high school girls reported seriously considering suicide in the past year, and more than 40% of teens report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. The need for fast, expert intervention has never been more urgent.

That’s where Avel eCare steps in.

As a national leader in telemedicine, Avel eCare provides lifesaving support through two critical programs: Crisis Care, which assists law enforcement and emergency personnel during mental health-related calls, and School Health, a virtual nursing service that allows schools to provide timely care to students.

“Every second counts when responding to a mental health crisis,” said Dr. Kelly Rhone, Chief Medical Officer at Avel eCare. “Whether it’s in a school nurse’s office or a police cruiser, having immediate access to licensed behavioral health professionals can de-escalate a situation, develop a safety plan, and ensure the teen gets the right care at the right time.”

Crisis Care: Help at the Push of a Button

In communities across the country, Avel’s Crisis Care program is changing the way first responders handle mental health calls. With an iPad mounted in squad cars, officers can instantly connect to licensed behavioral health clinicians. In over 80% of cases, individuals are stabilized and safely remain in their homes, with follow-up care coordinated to ensure ongoing support​.

The result? Fewer unnecessary emergency room visits, reduced pressure on jails and hospitals, and fewer traumatic experiences for young people in crisis.

School Health: A Virtual Safety Net

At the same time, Avel’s School Health program supports students directly in schools with virtual access to registered nurses and mental health support staff. This is especially important in financially strapped districts where full-time nurses or counselors may not be available.

Through secure, HIPAA-compliant technology, students experiencing anxiety, depression, or emotional distress can be assessed and supported without leaving school grounds. “We’re giving schools the ability to address student needs in real-time,” said Mandy Bell, VP of Product Innovation at Avel. “That kind of accessibility can be life-changing.”

Proven Impact, Expanding Reach

Programs like these are already seeing measurable success. In Nebraska alone, Avel eCare has supported over 330 patient encounters across 26 EMS agencies, with an average quality rating of 4.7 out of 5 from EMS professionals​NE EMS Overview Document.

As Avel expands its services nationally, the focus remains on delivering care when and where it’s needed most. From saving lives in rural communities to supporting students’ emotional well-being in school, the message is clear: no teen should have to navigate a mental health crisis alone.

About Avel eCare

With more than 30 years of experience, Avel eCare is one of the largest and most trusted telemedicine providers in the U.S., delivering specialty care across emergency, behavioral health, school, and senior services. Avel’s mission is to make expert care accessible-anytime, anywhere.

