May 25, 2025 – LITHIUM LIGHTNING STRIKES : Elektros Inc. Ignites a Rare-Earth Power Surge in the Global EV Boom

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a distinguished pioneer in the rare-earth sector, proudly announces groundbreaking progress in its Sierra Leone lithium expedition, positioning the company at the forefront of the global energy transition.

A Strategic Leap in Lithium Exploration

In a move that underscores its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Elektros Inc. has achieved significant milestones in its Sierra Leone operations. The company’s latest geological surveys reveal lithium concentrations surpassing initial projections, indicating the potential for one of the most substantial lithium deposits in West Africa.

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla, has long emphasized the critical role of lithium in the future of transportation. High-grade lithium, particularly from secure and ethical sources, is not just a preference for Musk-it is a necessity. As the backbone of electric vehicle batteries, lithium determines the efficiency, range, and sustainability of EVs. Musk has repeatedly highlighted the importance of lithium supply chains in public statements, stating that lithium refining and sourcing are among the biggest constraints to Tesla’s growth. The discovery of high-grade lithium in Sierra Leone by Elektros Inc. could align with Musk’s strategic vision for securing dependable lithium resources, further accelerating the global adoption of clean energy vehicles.

“Our findings in Sierra Leone are not just promising-they’re transformative,” stated Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. “This expedition propels us into a new era of energy innovation, aligning with global demands for clean and efficient power sources.”

Capitalizing on Global Energy Trends

The urgency for lithium, a critical component in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and renewable energy storage, has never been more pronounced. With major automakers like Tesla and BMW intensifying their search for reliable lithium sources, Elektros Inc.’s advancements come at a pivotal moment.

Industry analysts highlight the strategic importance of West African lithium reserves in diversifying the global supply chain, reducing dependency on traditional markets, and fostering economic growth in emerging regions.

Investor-Centric Growth and Market Potential

Elektros Inc.’s streamlined share structure and proactive exploration strategies have caught the attention of investors seeking opportunities in the booming EV and renewable energy sectors. The company’s recent developments are anticipated to catalyze increased trading activity and shareholder value.

“Elektros Inc. is not just exploring lithium; we’re unlocking the future of energy,” remarked CEO Shlomo Bleier. “Our Sierra Leone project exemplifies our dedication to innovation and shareholder prosperity.”

Lithium, often called the “white gold” of the energy sector, is one of the most coveted and strategically essential commodities in the global economy today. It is the critical element powering every electric vehicle (EV) on the market-from Tesla and Mercedes-Benz to BMW and Lexus. Its high energy density, lightweight nature, and rechargeable capabilities make it indispensable for lithium-ion batteries, which are the heartbeat of the EV industry.

According to Benzinga, “Thanks to global green initiatives and the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), lithium stocks could be a good place to invest if you’re looking for growth and capital appreciation.” Benzinga further notes that lithium demand is projected to rise with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% through 2026, fueled by the shift to electric transportation and renewable energy.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts lithium demand could surge up to 42 times by 2040, driven by unprecedented demand for clean technologies. But with supply bottlenecks and limited global extraction sites, companies with early-stage discoveries like Elektros Inc. are positioned for long-term impact and success.

Benzinga highlights several lithium-related stocks as high-growth investments, and Elektros Inc.’s recent breakthrough in Sierra Leone places it firmly on the radar of institutional and retail investors alike. The company’s ability to deliver high-grade, ethically sourced lithium aligns with both market needs and environmental priorities.

With the world at a tipping point between fossil fuel dependency and clean energy dominance, lithium remains not just a commodity, but a global catalyst for innovation and transformation.

According to Reuters, “Lithium is the irreplaceable element powering the electric vehicle boom and the clean energy revolution. Its strategic importance has made it one of the most sought-after minerals in the world, drawing major investment and global competition.”

Lithium: The 'White Gold' Powering the EV Revolution

About Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is a forward-thinking company specializing in the exploration and development of rare-earth elements essential for modern energy solutions. With a focus on sustainability and technological advancement, Elektros Inc. is committed to driving the global shift towards renewable energy.

Cautionary Language

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Elektros Inc.’s future operations and potential developments. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Lithium, often referred to as the ‘white gold’ of the energy sector, is a rare-earth mineral that plays an indispensable role in the advancement of clean technology. Its critical use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries positions lithium as a cornerstone of the global transition to renewable energy. Every major automaker – from Tesla and Mercedes-Benz to BMW and Lexus – relies on lithium to power the next generation of vehicles. As the world pivots away from fossil fuels, the demand for lithium is skyrocketing, making it one of the most strategically valuable resources of our time. Elektros Inc.’s discovery in Sierra Leone could prove to be a game-changer in securing a sustainable and powerful energy future.

According to Benzinga, “Lithium is the lifeblood of the electric vehicle industry. Every EV-from Tesla to BMW-relies on this rare-earth element to power its battery technology. As global demand accelerates, lithium is becoming not just a valuable commodity, but an irreplaceable strategic resource for the clean energy future.”

Global Lithium Giants: Mapping the Future of Clean Energy

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) – The world’s largest lithium producer, with operations in the U.S., Chile, and Australia.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) – A leading Chilean company known for its high-yield lithium operations in the Salar de Atacama.

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (GNENF) – A Chinese lithium giant, fully integrated from mining to battery production.

Tianqi Lithium Corporation (002466) – Major stakeholder in the Greenbushes mine in Australia, one of the world’s richest lithium sources.

Pilbara Minerals Limited (PLS) – Operates the Pilgangoora mine in Western Australia, a key hard-rock lithium source.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) – Developing large-scale lithium projects in Argentina and the United States.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) – Focused on sustainable lithium extraction in Brazil for high-purity battery use.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) – Building a U.S.-based supply chain for lithium to support domestic EV manufacturing.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) – Innovating direct lithium extraction technologies in the United States.

Arcadium Lithium Plc (ALTM) – A newly formed global player with diversified lithium operations in Argentina, Australia, and Canada.

Just as these titans of the lithium industry began with strategic exploration and vision, Elektros Inc. is taking its first bold steps on a parallel path. Our Sierra Leone lithium expedition represents a foundational leap-one that mirrors the origin stories of today’s industry leaders. As we develop and refine our lithium assets, we are positioning ourselves among the next generation of global players in the EV and renewable energy revolution.

With strategic focus, ethical sourcing, and investor-driven momentum, Elektros Inc. is building a future that could one day stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these giants of the lithium world. The opportunity is now, and the journey has just begun.

