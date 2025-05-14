Maxon Introduces New Real-Time Rendering and Cinematic Previews Solution for Architects

Maxon gives first preview of new solution with partner Vectorworks at AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025

Maxon , maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects, gaming and more, is further optimizing its cinematic rendering technology for architectural visualization (ArchViz). For decades, Maxon’s technology has empowered top artists to achieve the impossible in both the real world and imaginary-from architecture, construction and product design, to mind-bending visual effects, animation and 3D sculpting. Now, that same level of excellence is being engineered specifically for architects and designers-expanding on the power of Maxon’s Cinema 4D and Redshift solutions to meet the demands of real-world, real-time architecture design workflows. Seamlessly integrating with major CAD and BIM tools like Vectorworks , this new platform will allow users to move from real-time previews to stunning final renders within a unified ecosystem.

Maxon will preview its new solution in partnership with Vectorworks at the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025 in Boston, June 5-6, 2025, at booth 563.

“By combining the BIM design intelligence of Vectorworks with the cinematic power of Maxon rendering technology, we’re delivering more than just a plugin. We’re giving architects a powerful yet intuitive tool that elevates their work visually, without adding complexity, so their designs can be expressed as intended with clarity and emotion,” said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. “This is a major milestone in Maxon’s mission to empower every artist across industries.”

Architects and designers using the new Maxon solution will benefit from seamless export capabilities to Cinema 4D and Redshift, enabling even higher-end renders without ever leaving the workspace. Whether it’s advanced lighting, materials, motion graphics, or cinematic post-processing, users can elevate their architectural presentations by leveraging Maxon’s professional-grade tools to deliver photorealistic quality design assets at industry-leading speeds.

“We are dedicated to empowering our customers with tools tailored to their specific workflows. Our new partnership with Maxon addresses a significant challenge faced by AEC professionals: the need for a real-time rendering solution that seamlessly integrates with Vectorworks and evolves alongside it,” said Vectorworks Senior Director of Rendering Dave Donley. “By developing this integration with direct input from our users and ensuring feature parity for both Mac and Windows from the outset, we are providing our customers with a reliable and future-ready solution. With Maxon’s proven rendering technology, this integration will introduce powerful new features that streamline Vectorworks customers’ workflows, reduce friction in the design-to-visualization process, and enable them to fully express their limitless design vision.”

Maxon’s new offering features real-time visualization, smart asset libraries for architectural realism, cross-platform performance, and powerful workflow management-from site planning to final presentations. With a simple click, projects can be sent to Cinema 4D to create more advanced architecture visualizations, including advanced procedural animations and simulations. It’s designed to make immersive walkthroughs, video exports, and high-end stills easier than ever before.

Key Features and Benefits

Native plugin with intuitive controls is seamlessly integrated within the Vectorworks BIM environment, providing a unified ecosystem.

Cinematic visual fidelity for emotional resonance and realism is powered by the same Maxon rendering technology used to create rich visuals for feature films, animations, and commercials.

Real-time architectural rendering enables faster iteration and deeper design engagement.

Support for Mac and Windows ensures cross-platform performance.

Maxon’s new product introduction represents the first step in a larger architectural strategy for the company. While initial development is focused on Vectorworks, Maxon will expand support to additional design platforms, broadening access to real-time rendering tools within a seamlessly connected ecosystem.

More information on the Maxon beta program will be announced this summer.

Meet with Maxon at AIA25

Attendees to this year’s AIA Conference on Architecture & Design are invited to get a firsthand look at the new ArchViz solution from Maxon at Booth 563.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush , the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution available on desktop and on the iPad.

