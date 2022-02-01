MaxLinear AnyWAN™ Is Expanding to Fiber Home Gateway Units and Fixed Wireless Access Applications

MaxLinear’s newest home gateway SoCs with embedded fiber optics PON MAC gains ITU-T PON BBF.247 certification for use in XGS-PON and G-PON networks

AnyWAN ultra-scalability drives down OEM’s R&D investment and minimizes the total cost of ownership for network operators

AnyWAN platform with Wi-Fi 7, powerful CPU, PCIe gen4 and embedded 2.5GE for 5G Wi-Fi7 FWA Gateways

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectivity—MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leader in home gateway solutions that unlock multi-gig home connectivity, today announced that its highly-integrated AnyWAN home gateway SoC has been certified for XGS-PON and G-PON as part of the Broadband Forum BBF.247 Optical Network Unit (ONU) Certification Program.





MaxLinear AnyWAN is a low-power, high-performance SoC with a highly scalable quad-core CPU, packet routing accelerator for up to 30 million packets per second, and all required high-speed interfaces for home gateways and home routers. The platform supports important WAN access technologies required by telco service providers and cable MSOs, making it one of the most scalable home gateway solutions on the market. With its XFI and PCIe gen4 interfaces and the embedded 2.5GE PHYs, AnyWAN is an ideal SoC for the next generation of fixed-wireless-access gateways with 5G WAN and Wi-Fi 7.

AnyWAN SoC variants with embedded 10G PON MAC support most 10G PON standards, including XGS-PON, G-PON, and NG-PON2. The chips are well suited for next-gen Wi-Fi 7 multi-gig fiber home gateways units (HGU).

“Our innovation and investment in bringing AnyWAN to market provides all service providers and cable MSOs with a cost-efficient, quicker time-to-market choice when transitioning to 10G PON networks,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Group for MaxLinear. “While G-PON is the fiber technology with the largest installed based today, many customers are looking to XGS-PON as a technology option.”

The Broadband Forum BBF.247 Optical Network Unit Certification Program provides network operators with the open specifications and open-source references they require for fast time-to-market of services and technologies to broadband users. AnyWAN underwent rigorous testing at Broadband Forum’s certification lab to ensure conformance and inter-vendor interoperability with G-PON, XG-PON, and XGS-PON technologies. The testing included Broadband Forum’s TP-247 test plan, OMCI messages, enhanced unicast and multicast operations, capacity tests, and performance monitoring.

Pairing AnyWAN with MaxLinear’s single-chip tri-band Wi-Fi 7 solution lets users experience multi-gigabit service rates with end-to-end quality of service throughout the home.

XGS-PON is the fastest growing technology option for Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) deployments, replacing legacy copper, cable, and older optical access technologies, while G-PON remains the fiber technology with the largest installed base today. MaxLinear AnyWAN provides all service providers and cable MSOs with a cost-efficient, quicker time-to-market choice when transitioning to 10G PON networks.

“XGS-PON will be the leading residential fiber technology through the end of this decade,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “We expect total XGS-PON equipment revenue to jump from $2.4B worldwide in 2022 to $6.3B by 2027.”

“Open-source middleware for home gateways is key to lower service providers total cost of ownership for their home gateway portfolio. With MaxLinear’s approach of supporting prplOS and RDK-B, as well as all important WAN access technologies, the AnyWAN platform is one of the most versatile chipsets currently on the market for next generation fiber, cable, and fixed-wireless access applications,” said James Lee – President/CEO, Gemtek Technologies Co. Ltd.

The MaxLinear AnyWAN platform is in mass production today (URX851, URX850, URX641/MxL25641). HDK and SDK are available for OEMs, ODMs and network operators.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s AnyWAN Home Gateway SoC, ethernet products and single chip WiFi7 solution, including but not limited to, with respect to anticipated growth in the potential market opportunities and potential revenue growth in the XGS PON market, functionality, performance and the benefits of use of such technologies. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new and existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense and increasing competition in our industry and product markets; the ability of the markets for our products to grow; the global semiconductor supply shortage and high inflation; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; impacts from public health crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, including those involving the U.S. and other governments such as China and Russia, or natural disasters; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

