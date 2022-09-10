MAXCases Unveils Giving Program Along with iPad and Chromebook Cases, and Extreme Headset with Education-Focused Features at ISTE Live23

The Teacher-Focused Giving Program and Suite of New Products Reinforces the Company’s Dedication to Serving the Needs of Educators and Students

MAXCases Cares

According to the National Education Association, over 90 percent of K12 teachers in the United States spend their own money to purchase supplies that their students need to succeed. MAXCases Cares is a 501c charitable organization created to help bridge the supplies and equipment gap that many teachers face at underfunded schools, though product donations and partnership with DonorsChoose, a platform dedicated to making it easy for anyone to help a classroom in need.

“K12 teachers are under tremendous pressure to serve the needs of their students, and they’ve been doing so under increasingly difficult circumstances,” said MAXCases CEO Al Giazzon. “We are thrilled to be able to support dedicated teachers with products and through DonorsChoose, which has connected us with some terrific teachers striving to do their best for their students.”

MAXCases Cares helps teachers protect devices and keep kids learning through donations of specific MAXCases products. The organization further makes monthly donations through DonorsChoose, with a priority focus on funding STEM supplies for historically underfunded schools and those with more than half of their students coming from low-income households.

MAXCases Extreme-Shell-F Slide Case

Featuring a patent pending slide-on top design, the MAXCases Extreme Shell-F Slide Case for Chromebooks and laptops delivers additional protection for the device screen, while also enabling faster, easier installation. Because the case top attaches to the device with a continuous lip that slides on, it disperses pressure evenly around the entire perimeter of the screen. This provides a protective fit that also eliminates pressure hotspots around the screen, adding protection for this expensive-to-repair area.

Additional protective features include layered bumpers with shock absorbing TPU next to the device and an outer covering of rugged TPE. The overhang corners double the protection when the device is closed. The clear, rigid top and bottom panels prevent exterior damage and provide visibility for asset tags. The custom fit ensures easy access to all buttons and ports.

The Extreme Shell-F Slide case is available for all leading education Chromebooks brands, including the Acer C736 11-inch Chromebook, Dell 3100/3110 11.6-inch Chromebook, and Lenovo 11-inch 100e G3 Chromebook. The MAXCases Extreme Shell-F is currently available for an MSRP of $49.95. Volume pricing is available. Custom colors and logos are available with a minimum order quantity.

MAXCases Shield Extreme-X2-H with Hand Strap

With a custom-fit design for the iPad® 10, the MAXCases Shield Extreme-X2-H Case provides rugged protection and customizable features. The 360-degree rotating hand strap is made of soft silicone for a comfortable fit, providing teachers with secure, one-handed use as they move around the classroom. The hand strap can be easily removed for cleaning or when not needed for student use. The virtually unbreakable FlexStand™ kickstand’s friction hinge delivers unlimited viewing angles.

Providing rugged MIL-STD 810G-516.6 protection for drop protection up to 6 feet, the MAXCases Shield Extreme-X2-H case has dual-layer bumpers that enhance durability and increase shock dissipation and a commercial-grade screen protector for accurate touch response. The molded stylus holder securely accommodates the Apple Pencil®, Logitech Crayon, or equivalent. Durable corner anchors make it easy to add an (optional) hand strap, shoulder strap or any clip-on/lanyard accessory.

The MAXCases Shield Extreme-X2-H case is compatible with the 10.9-inch iPad 10 for an MSRP $49.95. Volume pricing along with custom colors are available with a minimum quantity.

MAXCases Extreme Headset

The MAXCases Extreme Headset was designed with durability and features that address the concerns of educators, including the comfort and sound control benefits of over-the-ear headphones compared to earbuds. Adjustable earpieces with padded covers provide comfort for extended listening, while the unbreakable mini microphone stub delivers clear audio quality. Accessibility features like Left-Right earpiece labels and in-line volume control make them easy to use by even the youngest students. Created to last, the rugged design includes a durable, braided cable, a flexible headband, and smooth, easy-to-clean surfaces. The MAXCases Extreme Headset is drop tested up to 6.6 feet (2 meters) and is covered by a two-year warranty.

The MAXCases Extreme Headset is compatible as sold with any device with a 3.5mm port and is compatible with any device with a USB port with an available (sold separately) 3.5mm to USB adapter. The Extreme Headset is currently available for an MSRP of $29.95. Volume and educator pricing is available.

About MAXCases

MAXCases designs and manufacturers protective cases and accessories for iPads, Chromebooks, laptops and tablets, with a focus on the K12 education and b2b markets where digital device protection is critical. With North American manufacturing and a U.S.-based customer service and sales team, MAXCases continues to deliver products with superior performance and functionality through extensive testing and direct customer feedback. For more information, visit www.maxcases.com.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Apple iPad, Apple Pencil and other Apple marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

