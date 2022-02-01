Maxar Launches High-Performance SYNTH3D Digital Twin for Metaverse, Simulation and Virtual Reality Applications

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announces the availability of SYNTH3D, a high-performance, geotypical 3D representation of the entire planet for gaming, simulation, entertainment, virtual reality (VR), smart cities and metaverse.

Developed through a partnership between Maxar and blackshark.ai, SYNTH3D allows developers and creators to simulate and visualize 3D environments representative of real-world locations where aesthetics and performance are key to commercial applications. This 3D digital twin is available in a visually pleasing and highly compatible format that is representative of the geographic and building features for a given area.

“SYNTH3D, created from Maxar’s Vivid basemap and blackshark.ai’s patented technology, will revolutionize how various industries build and interact with VR environments,” said Dan Nord, Maxar SVP and GM of Enterprise Earth Intelligence. “This digital twin will be useful in scenarios such as developers creating the next-generation video games, producers working on upcoming films, and businesses assembling simulation environments; the opportunities are limited only by the imagination.”

Blackshark.ai creates SYNTH3D by applying its patented generative artificial intelligence (AI) to Maxar’s Vivid imagery basemap, a global, cloud-free, virtually seamless view of Earth, with rich natural color and visual clarity. The AI extracts more than 1.4 billion buildings and procedurally generates them as 3D buildings. The buildings then have geotypical textures applied, meaning specific buildings may look different in the real world, but the overall appearance of the building height and façade reflect regional archetypes, creating a lifelike model. Delivered as a static export or rendered on the fly through numerous plug-ins and software development kits, SYNTH3D combines the global scalability, crisp aesthetics and high-performance rendering that next-generation simulations demand.

“Maxar’s Vivid imagery basemap supercharged our development of SYNTH3D by providing a global 2D view that we could transform into a beautiful 3D digital twin,” said Michael Putz, blackshark.ai CEO. “I’m looking forward to seeing customers and developers unleash the power of SYNTH3D across innovative use cases.”

SYNTH3D complements Precision3D in Maxar’s broader product portfolio, which provides a 3D digital twin for use cases in a variety of sectors. Precision3D offers highly accurate visualization with precise details and geospecific building heights and facades.

Maxar will demonstrate SYNTH3D and Precision3D at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from February 27-March 3. Sign up for a SYNTH3D demo ahead of time, visit the booth (Hall 4 Stand 4B16), or download a product sample.

