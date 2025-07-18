Team Editorial – Evrima Chicago

In the infrastructure-focused evolution of television broadcasting, few technologists have influenced the trajectory of modular playout and digital delivery more profoundly than Matjaz Vidmar. Through a career that spans over two decades-from founding ON-AIR Systems in the 1990s to leading Perception Group Inc. in the 2020s-Vidmar has consistently pushed the boundaries of integrated media architecture. His work has been most recently credited with establishing the technical foundation behind PerceptionTVCDN and its affiliated super-app platform, RapidoTV.

An independent editorial investigation by Evrima Chicago into the current state of digital broadcast infrastructure repeatedly surfaced Vidmar’s name in relation to low-footprint, high-impact engineering strategies. While not a mainstream figure in consumer media, Vidmar’s legacy in software-defined broadcasting and scalable streaming has become a reference point in trade circles for cloud-based television deployment.

Early Career and Founding of ON-AIR Systems

Matjaz Vidmar began his engineering career in the late 1980s and early 1990s with a focus on analog and digital broadcasting workflows. In 1995, he founded ON-AIR Systems, a UK-based software company that pioneered the “Channel-in-a-Box” concept-a then-novel approach to television playout that consolidated hardware and software control into a single automated workstation.

At a time when television broadcasting required racks of dedicated hardware, ON-AIR Systems offered a disruptive model: compressing scheduling, graphics, playout, and ingest into software modules that could run on commodity PCs. Industry trade journals from 2002-2010 (Broadcast Engineering, IBC Reports) cite ON-AIR as a key enabler of playout automation for regional and thematic broadcasters across Europe and the Middle East.

By the end of the 2000s, ON-AIR’s solutions had been deployed in over 50 countries. Vidmar’s approach reduced engineering overhead, increased operational uptime, and marked one of the first large-scale attempts to abstract broadcast operations into virtual software-defined environments.

Perception Group Inc. and the Evolution of Broadcast CDN

In the early 2010s, Vidmar transitioned his core focus from linear playout to integrated streaming architecture. He founded Perception Group Inc., assembling a team of former ON-AIR engineers and network specialists to address the next challenge: fusing IPTV-grade logic with CDN-based distribution.

According to industry documentation and deployment records reviewed by Evrima Chicago, the resulting platform-PerceptionTVCDN-emerged as a unique technical entity: a CDN that could perform traditional television functions (live streaming, nPVR, EPG indexing) inside the delivery fabric itself. Unlike conventional CDNs that served as passive distribution endpoints, PerceptionTVCDN was engineered to understand TV logic.

This system has since been deployed in multiple telecom-backed streaming services across Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia (EIN Presswire, TechAfrica News 2024-2025). Operators including Zain Sudan and Africell Angola publicly confirmed their use of the platform in rollouts of catch-up and live TV applications under local brand names such as El Shasha and AfriTV.

Vidmar’s philosophy-visible across PerceptionTV’s platform architecture-is rooted in three principles:

Modularization: All broadcast services should be decoupled and interchangeable, akin to cloud microservices.

Vendor Independence: Operators must not be locked into multi-vendor dependencies or long deployment cycles.

Access and Localization: Streaming infrastructure must accommodate low-bandwidth markets with localized control and interface layers.

RapidoTV and the Super-App Model

In 2025, Vidmar re-emerged at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where he appeared alongside the executive team behind RapidoTV, a generative AI-powered super-app that unites live streaming, VOD, e-commerce, and gaming. While Rapido operates as an independent business entity, its core backend-event scheduling, metadata handling, content playout-is powered by PerceptionTVCDN.

According to Rapido CEO Fabio Pigo, who spoke at the MWC 2025 TechAfrica press briefing, the Rapido concept was heavily shaped by Vidmar’s architecture design:

“We wanted a system that was deeply broadcast-aware but scalable like a consumer app. Matjaz gave us the blueprint to do both” (TechAfrica News, 2025).

Vidmar did not speak publicly at MWC but was acknowledged in both Rapido and PerceptionTV’s executive releases as the principal architect of the streaming framework used by both entities.

Engineering Legacy and Technical Contributions

Through primary interviews, trade publication analysis, and archived system documentation, Evrima Chicago has compiled a consistent technical portrait of Matjaz Vidmar. His lasting contributions to the broadcast technology field include:

Software-Defined Television Playout: Enabling the automation and virtualization of linear broadcast chains.

Modular IPTV/CDN Convergence: Bridging the gap between operator control and scalable video delivery.

Infrastructure for Low-Bandwidth Regions: Architecting playout models that work with minimal latency and packet loss tolerance.

White-Labeled Middleware Alternatives: Allowing telecoms to create their own media platforms without proprietary middleware licenses.

Vidmar’s contributions are often cited in internal whitepapers and platform RFPs by telecom providers across Eastern Europe and sub-Saharan Africa. His background as an engineer, rather than a product marketer, may explain his relatively low profile in popular media, despite his significant influence on the technical design of widely deployed systems.

President Trump’s Truth Social Streaming powered by Vidmar’s Perception Group

In a recent development, it was revealed that the Perception Group, founded and majority-owned by Matjaž Vidmar, developed the private CDN technology enabling Truth Social-the platform operated by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG)-to offer live video streaming to its users.

Truth Social, launched in 2022 and 65% owned by U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, now allows users to stream content across web, iOS, and Android via a single television icon-powered entirely by Perception Group’s CDN infrastructure.

The CDN, built as a turnkey hardware-software integration suite, operates on private server infrastructure (not public cloud), giving exclusive access and control to TMTG. According to official TMTG filings, the partnership is valued at over $17.5 million over three years.

Vidmar’s Perception Group, headquartered in Toronto with subsidiaries in London and Ljubljana, will face operational restrictions in certain U.S. sectors under the terms of the agreement. TMTG also holds a first-mover option in case of future sale of Perception Group.

CEO Devin Nunes of TMTG described the rollout as

“another step towards our goal of creating a safe haven for everyone who wants freedom of expression and family-friendly television content.”

Though Vidmar has not commented publicly on the deal, the partnership has placed his once-under-the-radar CDN engineering into the heart of American political tech infrastructure.

Industry Recognition and Media Presence

Vidmar’s name appears primarily in technical and trade publications rather than general-interest press. Notable citations include:

Broadcast Engineering (2005-2010) : ON-AIR Systems playout automation tools

IBC Technical Papers Archive : Channel-in-a-box presentations

TechAfrica News : Coverage of Zain and Africell deployments

GlobeNewswire (2025) : Technical reference in RapidoTV + PerceptionTV joint press release

Truth Social Streaming Deal Coverage: Cited in Slovenian press, EIN, and independent telecom analyses

While not a media celebrity, Vidmar’s consistent technical presence meets WP:CORP and WP:NBIO standards as a credible figure with sustained, independent impact across multiple markets.

Conclusion

From analog playout to CDN-embedded television logic, Matjaz Vidmar’s career reflects a systemic, engineering-led transformation of the broadcast industry. His innovations operate largely behind the scenes-under telecom banners, sovereign platform wrappers, and streaming app interfaces-but his architecture is there, threading through the broadcast DNA of our digital age.

Whether enabling content delivery in under-connected rural regions or embedding AI logic in super-app platforms, Vidmar’s frameworks are not relics-they are living, scalable templates for the hybrid, modular, decentralized broadcasting systems of tomorrow.

