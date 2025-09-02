Matador Network Launches ‘Matador House’ Creator Residency in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eight talented creators have arrived in South Carolina ready to unlock their creativity and step over the threshold into “Matador House: Creators in Residency Myrtle Beach.” This first-of-its-kind, monthlong creator residency is a production of Matador Network, the world’s No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers, in partnership with Visit Myrtle Beach, the official destination marketing organization for South Carolina’s Grand Strand.

Creators will spend a month at a beach house along the sandy beaches of the top tourism destination, where they’ll undertake personal quests, group challenges and local collaborations. The aim is to have all participants inspire and push each other creatively while engaging with and showing off all Myrtle Beach has to offer. The projects will be revealed at the end of September.

“There are so many places we could have chosen as the setting for this innovative and groundbreaking project, but Myrtle Beach is ideal,” says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. “The city has such creativity and energy and the community is so welcoming. The coastline goes on forever, the arts and culinary scenes are thriving, and there truly is something for everyone in Myrtle Beach. I can’t wait to see the variety this destination has to offer through the lens of these creators.”

The eight creators who are taking part in this first-of-its-kind residency are:

In addition to participating in a series of activations and set pieces as a full team, each creator will be responsible for a project connected to Myrtle Beach’s culture, people or natural environment. For example, the Nashville-based Travis Yee will challenge himself to write and perform live an original song while staying at The Beach, and Tasha Roth will lead the team in creating a nautical-inspired mural at a local business.

“Myrtle Beach has always been a place full of fun and excitement, but ‘Matador House’ brings something fresh and unique that makes this project truly special for all of us here,” says Visit Myrtle Beach Public Relations Manager Denielle Van Dyke. “We welcome the creators to make Myrtle Beach their home while drawing inspiration from everything our area has to offer. I think once the final reveal happens, people will really see why we say, ‘You Belong at The Beach!'”

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world’s No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador’s videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com | guidegeek.com

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn’t just a beach. It’s The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you’ll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

