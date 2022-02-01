Mastercard Teams up With Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Spotlight Small Business Superheroes

Support gives fans Priceless experiential screenings, shines a light on Black women small business owners and encourages consumers to shop their businesses

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mastercard announced today its collaboration with Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, in theaters November 11, to spotlight Black excellence and the irrepressible strength of Black women – both on and off the screen. With Priceless experiences, digital engagements and shoppable content that supports and celebrates the superpowers of Black business leaders, Mastercard is honoring the film’s inspiring message that the spirit of Wakanda is all around us.





“Through representation and access to tools and resources, Mastercard is proud to honor the Black women-owned businesses that strive for success despite the systemic inequalities they face every day,” said Rustom Dastoor, EVP of Marketing and Communications, Mastercard North America. “When we see role models that look like us, which the film so impactfully demonstrates, it expands our sense of what’s possible, including a more diverse, inclusive economic future.”

In a Wakanda-inspired commercial spot and supporting campaign, Egypt Otis, the owner of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub – a Flint, Michigan small business that specializes in Black and Brown literature, art and music – stars as a real-life superhero by being a role model to a young shopper. The girl realizes through her imagination and interaction with Egypt that superheroes are all around us, igniting excitement for the film, her ambition for the future, and the belief that she herself has that same potential.

“To serve as the face of possibility for aspiring Black women and young girls makes me feel like a superhero of sorts – just for living my truth,” said Otis. “Mastercard’s Strivers Initiative has provided me the resources and platform to help my business thrive and further empower our community, which to me is truly priceless.”

Mastercard’s support of the film is an extension of the company’s $500 million commitment to helping close the racial wealth and economic gap in the U.S. by supporting Black women-owned businesses through its Strivers Initiative, and partnerships with HBCUs and youth groups around the country, as well as Mastercard’s sustained efforts to build a more inclusive digital economy by providing the digital tools to help small businesses get online and thrive.

In celebration of the film, select small business owners and youth groups will enjoy exclusive screenings in New York City and Atlanta ahead of the film’s release. Designed to create a multisensory experience, the screenings will feature film-inspired décor, photo opportunities, celebratory food and drink options, a Hall of Heroes video installation honoring attendees and other entrepreneurs, free branded swag and more.

Separately, Mastercard is launching various Priceless engagements and shoppable activations, including:

Mastercard Small Biz Marketplace (Instagram): Consumers can discover a reimagined shoppable social experience of exclusively Black women-owned small businesses and products from across the country with opportunities to shop, share & support them directly on Instagram.

Social Content Community Series: Unlocking even more consumer power, Mastercard will feature Talia R. Boone, founder of Los Angeles based immersive floral wellness service Postal Petals®, Jean Brownhill, founder of online contractor network for Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises Sweeten Enterprise, and Mandy Bowman, founder of the Black-owned business marketplace Official Black Wall Street – in a content series across social platforms, that illustrates their journey to success and impact they make through their business.

The Mastercard Small Business Metaverse: in November 2022, Mastercard will launch an immersive virtual reality experience in Meta Horizon Worlds to connect consumers to a world where they can discover a variety of Black-owned small businesses and participate in activities designed to bring to life their unique stories and entrepreneurial journeys. This will be both a space for consumers to engage and learn about new products, and for Mastercard to host custom content bringing together leading entrepreneurs with the next generation.

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” releases in theaters November 11. For more information, please visit: www.marvel.com/movies/black-panther-wakanda-forever.

Through mastercard.com/smallbiz visitors can learn the financial tools, benefits and education that helps small businesses thrive and Start Something Priceless.

ABOUT MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER:

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

ABOUT MASTERCARD (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

Contacts

Alyssa Rosenblatt



[email protected]

Margaret Williams



[email protected]