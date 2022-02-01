Mastercard Brings New Value to Small Business Owners with New and Expanded Cardholder Benefits

New partnerships with Adobe, McAfee and Priority Pass, and extended benefits from ShopRunner, Stride and Uber, will help small business cardholders optimize business operations, increase cybersecurity, and unlock insurance benefits for employees

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Mastercard announced it is bringing added value to U.S. small business cardholders with new and expanded benefits, with a focus on convenience, efficiency and cyber security, to directly address some of their most pressing wants and needs

As reported by the SBA, small businesses created 5.5 million jobs in the U.S. between Q3 of 2020 and Q2 of 2021, a 60 percent recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic declinei. As small businesses continue to grow – both in number and in scale – it’s important that they are equipped with digital tools and resources that help them, and the community they serve, thrive. To do this, Mastercard has partnered with Adobe, McAfee, Stride and Uber to bring U.S. small business benefits that provide efficiency and creativity to daily operations as well as fortify businesses’ online and security infrastructure.

“American small businesses have proved their resiliency in recent years, but still face pressures to optimize their operations,” said Ginger Siegel, North America small business lead at Mastercard. “As a part of our commitment to support the small business community, we’re excited to partner with other leading technology companies to give our small business cardholders access to myriad resources they need to thrive and meaningful cost savings on crucial purchases.”

Now available across Mastercard BusinessCard® and World Elite Mastercard for Business®, small business cardholders can access new and extended benefits to help address key needs and generate significant savings, including:

Adobe: Access to more than 20 Adobe Creative Cloud applications like Acrobat Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator and Adobe Express that unlock the powers of collaboration and imagination to build your brand and grow your business. Mastercard BusinessCard® cardholders will automatically receive 2 complementary months when they purchase any new prepaid annual Creative Cloud for individual subscriptions; World Elite Mastercard for Business® cardholders will automatically enjoy 4 complimentary months on any new prepaid annual Creative Cloud for individual subscriptions. This exclusive Mastercard small business benefit will be applied automatically at checkout on any eligible product purchase made with an eligible Mastercard small business credit or debit card.

Access to more than 20 Adobe Creative Cloud applications like Acrobat Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator and Adobe Express that unlock the powers of collaboration and imagination to build your brand and grow your business. Mastercard BusinessCard® cardholders will automatically receive 2 complementary months when they purchase any new prepaid annual Creative Cloud for individual subscriptions; World Elite Mastercard for Business® cardholders will automatically enjoy 4 complimentary months on any new prepaid annual Creative Cloud for individual subscriptions. This exclusive Mastercard small business benefit will be applied automatically at checkout on any eligible product purchase made with an eligible Mastercard small business credit or debit card. McAfee: 30-day free trial, a first year 75% discounted subscription to McAfee’s Total Protection for Mastercard 10-Devices plan and a complimentary 1-year subscription to McAfee’s TechMate software with paid purchase. These advanced features will provide small businesses with award-winning antivirus protection, secure VPN, web protection, content controls, and more.

30-day free trial, a first year 75% discounted subscription to McAfee’s Total Protection for Mastercard 10-Devices plan and a complimentary 1-year subscription to McAfee’s TechMate software with paid purchase. These advanced features will provide small businesses with award-winning antivirus protection, secure VPN, web protection, content controls, and more. Priority Pass: Access to the Priority Pass airport lounge network unlocking more than 1,300 VIP lounges in more than 140 countries worldwide.

Access to the Priority Pass airport lounge network unlocking more than 1,300 VIP lounges in more than 140 countries worldwide. ShopRunner : Free ShopRunner membership, valued at $79 per year, which provides free 2-day shipping and free returns at dozens of top stores.

: Free ShopRunner membership, valued at $79 per year, which provides free 2-day shipping and free returns at dozens of top stores. Stride: Cardholders can access an issuer cobranded Stride benefits platform and use it to unlock simplified access to critical individual insurance benefits for small business owners and their employees.

Cardholders can access an issuer cobranded Stride benefits platform and use it to unlock simplified access to critical individual insurance benefits for small business owners and their employees. Uber Freight: Cardholders who are new Uber Freight customers will receive discounts on shipping services, including a $500 discount on their first shipment, as well as a $500 credit on future shipments when they spend at least $5,000 with Uber Freight in the first 90 days following their first purchase.

Cardholders who are new Uber Freight customers will receive discounts on shipping services, including a $500 discount on their first shipment, as well as a $500 credit on future shipments when they spend at least $5,000 with Uber Freight in the first 90 days following their first purchase. Uber for Business: Cardholders who sign up for a new Uber for Business account will receive a $50 voucher if they spend $100 in the first 30 days of account creation, and will receive an additional $50 voucher if they spend $200 in the first 90 days of account creation.

All small business credit cardholders will continue to have access to Mastercard ID Theft Protection™ to monitor their personal information and credentials. Additionally, cardholders can access a team of identity theft resolution specialists, available 24/7 year-round to help resolve cardholders’ identity theft incidents.

New and expanded benefits is the latest way Mastercard is committing to support small businesses, following the company’s recent launch of Strive USA, a new initiative designed to align partners and strengthen an ecosystem of organizations that address three major challenges small businesses commonly confront: getting capital, going digital and gaining skills and know-how. Over the next five years, Strive USA aims to provide support to five million small businesses in the U.S., with a focus on underserved business owners.

People’s increased tendency to live a more digital lifestyle has also inspired Mastercard’s latest introductions of new and refreshed consumer cardholder benefits. Mastercard cardholders will receive benefits from Mastercard’s new partnership with McAfee and Priority Pass, and continued partnerships with ShopRunner and others, to help deliver the highest value from their everyday spend and protection as they shop and spend digitally.

For additional information and the full terms and conditions associated with these offerings, cardholders can visit mastercard.us/businessoffers or www.mastercard.com/world and www.mastercard.com/worldelite or call 1-800-MASTERCARD.

Hear From Mastercard Partners

“Now more than ever, all small businesses have to work faster and smarter,” said Maninder Sawhney, Vice President, Digital Media, Digital GTM & Sales at Adobe. “By partnering with Mastercard, we’re giving them extended access to new frontiers of creativity and productivity, empowering these businesses to modernize how they work and create compelling digital experiences for their customers.”

“With prevalent security threats and bad actors, it is extremely important to empower small businesses and everyday consumers with the opportunity to protect their devices,” said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP McAfee Global Sales and Operations. “We are excited to be partnering with Mastercard who throughout our partnership has continually expressed a commitment to offer innovative solutions to their customers.”

“Stride is on a mission to ensure every worker, regardless of their employment status, has access to affordable benefits,” said Noah Lang, CEO and Co-founder of Stride and Aspen Institute Fellow. “Last year, we saw the single largest increase in business formation in over a decade. With entrepreneurship booming and more small businesses in their infancy than we’ve seen in years, it’s never been more important to ensure that they are equipped with the tools they need to succeed. We are thrilled to be partnering with Mastercard to help businesses across the country, as well as their employees, access a personalized and affordable suite of benefits.”

“Small businesses make up the backbone of our economy – significantly contributing to GDP and employing millions of people,” said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business, Uber’s enterprise arm. “That’s why we’re proud to work with Mastercard to give back to this important community. With Uber for Business, small businesses will have centralized access to Uber’s products, enabling them to go anywhere and get anything – from rides, to meals and drinks, to groceries.”

“Small businesses have shown tremendous resiliency in recent years, and it’s imperative that we empower this community with tools to make reliable deliveries to customers without breaking the bank,” said Laurent Hautefeuille, Head of Business Development and Strategy & Planning at Uber Freight. “Uber Freight is excited to partner with Mastercard and help as many small businesses as possible optimize shipments, manage shipping costs, and deliver quality customer service.”

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

ihttps://www.businessnewsdaily.com/1298-small-business-good-for-economy.html

Contacts

Mastercard Media Contacts:

Alyssa Rosenblatt



[email protected]

Margaret Williams



[email protected]