Master the Art of “How-to” with Expert Eyes by Squint on Apple Vision Pro

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today Squint (https://www.Squint.ai/), the technology platform that streamlines data entry, generates custom procedures, and makes every operator an expert, announced the launch of the Expert Eyes app for Apple Vision Pro. Expert Eyes effortlessly digitizes everyday routines by creating easy-to-follow spatial instructions for virtually any task. From Home Improvement and Education to Remote Training and more, the Apple Vision Pro app can solve virtually any problem. See Expert Eyes by Squint in motion here. Screenshots can be found here.





“Squint invites the endlessly curious to embark on a revolutionary journey of learning and skill enhancement by giving them the tools and the technology to master any task with ease and confidence,” said Devin Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer, Squint. “Whether it’s changing a tire, fixing an espresso machine, or reconfiguring your home wireless setup, Expert Eyes allows users to choose from a series of expert videos to guide them in finding a solution. Thanks to Apple Vision Pro, spatial computing is now accessible, and Squint wants to elevate everyone’s skill set – regardless of technical capability.”

Tackle any task (regardless of expertise)

Digitize everyday routines and create easy-to-follow spatial instructions with Expert Eyes by Squint. Step-by-step videos and written instructions are pinned precisely to a targeted location in your space using Apple Vision Pro – ensuring the right help, at the right place, at the right time.

A Knowledge Library for any “how-to” imaginable

Convert your favorite how-to videos on making the best cup of coffee or fixing that faucet into spatial computing instructions, tailor them by integrating useful information in various formats (images, videos), and precisely pin each step in the world with a simple flick of the wrist. Need help? Visit the Expert Exchange and find guides from the Squint Community on common how-tos to get you started.

On a mission to accelerate human potential

While Expert Eyes is consumer-facing, Squint’s primary offering is a robust solution that combines spatial computing and AI to make every industrial operator an expert. The company has seen great success in manufacturing at a time when the sector faces a global labor shortage. Squint’s generative AI allows operators to convert video recordings explaining procedures for complex machines into step-by-step AR guides, showcasing its commitment to driving modernization in the industry and delivering a significant impact on operators’ lives today.

But at the heart of the company’s mission lies the commitment to accelerate human potential. Squint’s technology is engineered for simplicity: by seamlessly merging digital knowledge with the real world, Squint is not merely a tool, but a catalyst for unlocking and maximizing individuals’ capabilities in their respective fields. Today Squint is one step closer to its mission with the launch of its consumer-focused app on Apple Vision Pro.

About Squint

Squint is on a mission to accelerate human potential. The company offers a robust solution that combines spatial computing and AI to make every industrial operator an expert, namely in manufacturing where the sector is experiencing a global labor shortage. Since Squint was founded by Chief Executive Officer, Devin Bhushan, in 2021, the company has partnered with various Fortune 500 and blue-chip companies like Volvo, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Colgate-Palmolive, and Hershey. Squint is backed with $19M in funding including investors such as Sequoia Capital and Menlo Partners.

Contacts

Media Contact

Amanda Taggart, for Squint



press@squint.ai