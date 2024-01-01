Master Plan Communications Launches Material Handling Marketing Insights Video Series: “Handle More Business”

Tips on Maximizing ROI at MODEX 2026 in Inaugural “Handle More Business” Video

IRVING, Texas & RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Master Plan Communications, Inc. (MPC) announced the launch of its “Handle More Business” video series today. Each monthly episode, released on the third Thursday of every month, will address material handling marketing and PR topics with the goal of providing valuable insights to industry decision makers. Watch the first episode here: https://youtu.be/QJfYXn-Q67Q









The first “Handle More Business” video features interviews with Jefferson Davis, president of Competitive Edge; Kristan Grote, senior trade show manager for Rehrig Pacific Company and Carolyn Copenhaver, marketing specialist for Nucor Warehouse Systems. In this episode, MPC focuses on the planning leading up to April’s MODEX tradeshow and conference, and how exhibitors are preparing and executing a winning strategy to maximize PR and marking outcomes.

Master Plan Communications is a full-service PR and marketing agency that has been focused on providing business building results to the material handling industry since 2011. MPC offers strategic programs that connect authentically with client’s audiences, from media relations and technical writing to social media strategy, graphic design, website development, digital advertising, video production, photography, complete annual marketing and PR programs, and more. Client relationships are the cornerstone of the agency’s business, and MPC is proud that many existing clients within material handling are long-term. MPC understands the supply chain and can help meet business goals.

Watch the latest MPC “Handle More Business” every third Thursday on masterplancommunications.com or on YouTube @masterplancommunications.

Ashton Maxfield, 949-289-6493