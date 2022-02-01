MassInnovation Network Announces the 2023 Global Eddies Cohort

LINCOLN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#innovation–The presentations of the 2023 Global Innovation Cohort will take place on Thursday March 23, 9 am. The cohort comprises:

Boston Cryogenics: next-generation patent-pending cryogenic cooling technologies for cooling quantum computers, superconducting magnets, cryogenic detectors and sensors, etc. The technologies -mainly focusing on pulse tube (PT) cryocoolers- incorporate higher efficiency, higher cooling capacity, lower vibration and manufacturing cost compared to existing ones.

Helvia: next-generation go-to Experience Management platform, using AI and conversational bots. The end-to-end account management automation can support employees, customers and sales leads, including guidance, ticket creation and seamless link to live chat. The solution can be tailor-made, built on their customers’ existing framework, and leverage the strength of existing investment.

IMcoMET has developed a medical device to enable precision medicine to prevent ineffective treatment of melanoma patients. It can extract a high concentration of biomarkers at the source of the problem: the skin tumor. The biomarkers provide a detailed profile of the tumor, which is used to determine the best treatment strategy for each patient. The technology can be applied to other multibillion dollar diagnostic markets.

Lipotype provides a solution to currents lipid measurement standards of hospitals and doctors only measuring a patient’s two lipid parameters: triglycerides and cholesterol. In reality, thousands exist (present in diseases like cancer, depression, stroke and diabetes); these cannot be measured in the hospital. Lipotype has developed the Shotgun Lipidomics Technology which allows for full spectrum quantitative analysis.

MACAT: EdTech company, world leader in critical thinking solutions that transform the way people learn, work and live. They offer professionals and learners worldwide, a learning, assessment and development ecosystem. This imparts the knowledge and skills that advance critical thinking with precision, by placing them on a robust, evidence-based learning path, thus building the foundation for development of essential 21st century skills.

machineMD: medical device company, founded by a neuro-ophthalmologist in 2019, that develops innovative solutions to radically improve early detection of brain disorders like stroke, multiple sclerosis and brain tumors. The average waiting time to see a neuro-ophthalmologist is 200 days, and neuro-ophthalmic diagnoses performed by other medical specialists are incorrect nearly 50% of the time. Neos, is a unique combination of virtual reality and AI, empowering neurologists and ophthalmologists with reliable and quantified diagnostic data.

Sonix: DeepTech software startup with a solution to cut the internet latency by 10x, enabling remote people to interact, play music or games, as if they were in the same room. The solution has been tested successfully over the last few months with professional musicians, festivals, and e-sport gamers, and full product launch is scheduled for Spring 2023.

More info: https://www.massinnov.org/event-details/the-global-eddies-virtual-innovation-showcase

