Massachusetts HERS Rating Company Helps Builders Cut Costs and Comply with Stretch Energy Code

Ashland, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – February 13, 2026) – HERS Rating Company, a Massachusetts-based HERS rating company, assists homeowners, builders, and developers in designing high-performance homes that reduce costs, meet the Massachusetts Stretch Energy Code, and lower carbon emissions. As energy codes tighten across the state, builders face rising construction costs and complex compliance requirements. The company offers strategic HERS rating and energy code support that focuses on compliance and cost efficiency.

“Our goal is to design homes that meet or exceed the Massachusetts Stretch Energy Code while helping builders avoid unnecessary expenses,” said Dominic Zammuto, owner of HERS Rating Company. “We emphasize smart design choices that deliver performance without overbuilding.”

Saving Money Through Smarter Energy Design

By modeling projects early in the design phase, the company identifies cost-effective strategies such as:

Optimized insulation and air sealing details

High-efficiency HVAC systems

Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) systems for healthy indoor air

Strategic window and equipment selection

Proper building envelope design to reduce heating and cooling loads

Rather than just chasing compliance points, the company works with project teams to unlock rebate opportunities and maximize efficiency gains that reduce homeowners’ operating costs.

Reducing Carbon Emissions

Residential buildings account for a significant portion of carbon emissions in Massachusetts. HERS Rating Company helps reduce the environmental impact of new construction through air sealing, balanced ventilation systems, and high-performance mechanical design. ERVs are crucial in this approach, improving indoor air quality by continuously bringing in fresh air while recovering energy from exhausted air.

“Our focus is to build homes that are not only energy-efficient but healthier places to live,” Zammuto said.

Supporting Builders Across Massachusetts

The company provides:

HERS Ratings

Stretch Energy Code compliance support

Energy modeling and design consultation

Rebate coordination guidance

Cost-efficiency analysis during plan review

By aligning mechanical, envelope, and ventilation strategies early in the project, HERS Rating Company ensures smoother inspections, better performance scores, and long-term energy savings for homeowners.

About Hers Rating Company

HERS Rating Company specializes in energy code compliance and high-performance home design. With extensive construction experience, the company focuses on cost-effective solutions that help builders meet the Massachusetts Stretch Energy Code while delivering energy-efficient, low-carbon, and healthier homes.

