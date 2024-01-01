Mass Virtual Expands U.S. Army Aerial Intelligence Training with XR Classroom at Fort Bliss

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mass Virtual, Inc., a leader in immersive virtual reality training solutions, has expanded its support of the U.S. Army with the deployment of an XR-equipped classroom at Fort Bliss. Built on the company’s MassXR® platform, the classroom delivers high-fidelity, repeatable training for technicians responsible for operating and maintaining advanced sensors and surveillance systems aboard an aircraft. Mass Virtual is working in collaboration with Project Director Sensors–Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI) to deliver the first-of-its-kind training under the Army’s VAST program.









This effort builds on a previously completed proof-of-concept initiative conducted in partnership with Leidos, showcasing the power of collaboration in advancing military training innovation.

The Virtual Aerial Systems Trainer (VAST) includes an interactive aircraft model, a virtual flight line mirroring real location and immersive emergency scenarios. These elements aim to improve proficiency, speed up learning, and prepare soldiers for high-stakes, multi-domain operations (MDO).

To support evolving training needs, Mass Virtual has delivered a suite of virtual modules that allow soldiers — both pilots and non-rated crew members — to engage in hands-on learning for key systems and procedures, ranging from preflight operations to advanced maintenance and electronic intelligence (ELINT) tasks. These modules were developed and deployed in record time, with initial training occurring just hours after receiving official approval.

“We’re honored to provide immersive, mission-ready training to the U.S. Army,” said U.S. Army CSM (Ret.) Billy Webb, Senior Director of Business Development at Mass Virtual. “This classroom gives soldiers an environment to learn, practice, and perfect their skills—so they can execute with confidence when it matters most.”

Shortly after deployment, non-rated crew members (NRCMs) from the 204th Military Intelligence Battalion began training in the new virtual modules. Within a single training session, they completed the designated training experience, marking the first operational exposure of this user group to the new content. Their early feedback is already informing iterative improvements and laying the groundwork for future enhancements.

“The soldiers love the capability and they’re already incorporating the VAST into their training program and thinking of new ways to use it,” said Sam Benfer, Training Manager, PD SAI. “They’re amazed by the fidelity and excited to build upon the virtual foundation that the product provides.”

This XR classroom supports the Army’s broader modernization strategy by providing soldiers with scalable, immersive training that adapts to evolving mission demands. As the Army advances its use of digital and distributed learning technologies, efforts like this ensure Warfighters are equipped with the tools they need to stay mission-ready — anytime, anywhere. Mass Virtual remains committed to delivering training solutions that align with the Army’s vision for a more agile, technology-enabled force.

View the VAST Classroom in Action: Mass Virtual Expands U.S. Army Aerial Intelligence Training with XR

About Mass Virtual

Mass Virtual stands at the forefront of the XR industry, leveraging 15+ years of unparalleled expertise in designing, developing, and deploying immersive, turn-key training ecosystems. Our commitment to innovation drives us to consistently push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering pioneering XR products that transform the way our customers experience training and education. We take pride in exceeding expectations—delivering solutions that enhance human performance, increase readiness, and deliver value for the Warfighter. Learn more at www.massvirtual.com.

