Marwynn Holdings’ EcoLoopX Appoints Frank Xu as New Sales Director to Drive Commercial E-Waste Recycling and Supply Chain Expansion

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:MWYN) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, EcoLoopX Corporation (“EcoLoopX”), an innovative leader in the electronic waste (e-waste) recycling and circular economy infrastructure sectors, has hired Frank Xu as Sales Director. In this strategic role, Mr. Xu will oversee the expansion of EcoLoopX’s commercial footprint, focusing on diversifying e-waste collection channels, building out corporate B2B electronics disposal networks, and accelerating business development initiatives across the United States.

The appointment is intended to establish a high-efficiency framework to align EcoLoopX’s sustainable e-waste processing and material recovery services with expanding market demand from enterprise technology sectors, recycling facilities, and corporate asset management pipelines.

Proposed Operational Synergies

Mr. Xu intends to operate a high-velocity channel model by providing services and support related to corporate accounts acquisition and secondary commodity sourcing, in reliance on a deep network of industry manufacturers, technology partners, and processing vendors.

Key areas of focus for the channel expansion include:

Resources Support: Mr. Xu will act as the specialized procurement lead layer, utilizing his extensive sourcing networks and logistical expertise to link industrial electronics waste streams with optimized processing pipelines.

Channel Distribution: Mr. Xu will deploy targeted regional acquisition strategies to onboard enterprise e-waste accounts, leveraging a proven history of managing complex raw material flows and executing high-volume commercial transactions.

Management Commentary

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Frank to the leadership team during a period of critical circular economy growth for EcoLoopX,” said the Executive Team at EcoLoopX. “Frank’s unique blend of aggressive front-line B2B sales execution, robust commodity management relationships, and expertise in recycling technology environments makes him the perfect fit to lead our channel expansion. His ability to translate complex distribution logistics into streamlined, high-yield material intake loops will be invaluable as we scale our e-waste recycling operations.”

“Passion is my fuel, and I am thrilled to join EcoLoopX at such a transformative time for environmental technology,” said Frank Xu, newly appointed Sales Director. “EcoLoopX’s vision of combining scalable tech infrastructure with closed-loop recycling represents the future of the e-waste industry. I look forward to leveraging my network, my experience in global supply chain optimization, and my passion for building long-term partner relationships to rapidly expand our collection channels and unlock new commercial milestones.”

Professional Background

Frank Xu brings an extensive background in business development, corporate logistics, volume purchasing, and operational project management. Prior to joining EcoLoopX, he held key positions including Purchasing Manager at Flying Fish Recycling Technology Inc., and Project Manager at Zinwi Technology. Notably, during his tenure in the recycling technology and corporate business development spaces, Xu spearheaded strategic procurement pipelines in competitive markets and built end-to-end global supply chain relationships.

About Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (MWYN)

Marwynn Holdings (Nasdaq:MWYN) is a diversified technology and infrastructure company. The Company is currently expanding its operations into the e-waste circular economy and AI-native computing services through its dedicated subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future e-waste sourcing and distribution channels; the risk that the proposed recycling mission and infrastructure expansions may not be realized as planned; Company’s ability to implement its asset-light or tech-enabled business model; its reliance on newly onboarded procurement networks; the availability of specialized logistics and processing hardware; competition in the e-waste and circular economy markets; the ability to meet regional environmental and data destruction compliance requirements; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment applicable to environmental technologies, waste governance, or digital tracking infrastructure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company’s profitability; and the possibility that the Company’s new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company’s future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s latest annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, and as revised or updated in subsequent filings, including current reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company’s inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company’s assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin or Laurie Berman

310-279-5980

info@marwynnholdings.com

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SOURCE: Marwynn Holdings, Inc.

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