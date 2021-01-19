Marshall Hotels & Resorts Announces Completion of Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation of 298-Room DoubleTree by Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg

Lesly Connolly Named Director of Sales & Marketing

GAITHERSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marshall Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel management and services company that operates properties nationwide, today announced the completion of a full, multi-million-dollar renovation of the 298-room DoubleTree by Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg. Marshall also announced that Lesly Connolly has been named director of sales & marketing. In her new role, she will be responsible for reintroducing the hotel to travelers and area residents alike.

“With the completion of this top-to-bottom renovation, the DoubleTree by Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg immediately becomes the ‘newest’ hotel with the latest amenities and safety protocols available,” said Mike Marshall, president and CEO, Marshall Hotels & Resorts. “While the property has been an active and proud member of the community for years, this complete refurbishment has taken this from ‘your grandfather’s hotel’ to the freshest upscale hotel product in the market. The hotel underwent a complete transformation, focusing on public spaces, guest rooms, amenities, meeting space and exterior improvements. We look forward to serving the community for years more to come as we provide superior guest service and the world-famous DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie to discerning business and leisure travelers to the D.C.-Metro area.”

Situated at 620 Perry Parkway, the 12-story hotel is just a short drive or train ride from Washington, D.C. and is convenient to most cities in Maryland, including Rockville, Bethesda, Germantown and Frederick. Located just four miles from the Shady Grove METRO Station, the DoubleTree also is proximate to National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST), NOVAVAX, AstraZeneca and Hughes. Shuttle service is provided to additional, nearby dining and entertainment options, including TopGolf, iFLY and the Rio Entertainment district.

“Our beautifully renovated hotel has re-inspired our entire DoubleTree team as we continually strive to provide superior levels of guest services and commitment,” said Peter Donnelly, general manager. “Construction during the pandemic was exceptionally hard to accomplish, slowing and complicating the refurbishment process. Our fantastic team, however, worked through seemingly impossible odds to truly recreate the hotel from its most basic shell. We look forward to sharing this exciting, ‘like-new’ space with repeat and returning guests, from existing Hilton Honors members to first time travelers to the greater D.C.-Metro area.”

The full renovation touched on virtually all aspects of the hotel. The lobby was completely reconfigured, including the installation of the Made Market, a new Hilton grab ‘n go concept that features 24/7 brewed Starbucks brand coffee and a variety of breakfast items, beverages, sandwiches/salads and quick bites. The lobby lounge also was made over and now offers small plate menu options, craft beers and specialty cocktails. Renowned executive chef, Thomas Hughbanks, has been hired to lead the brand-new Knife & Fork, a farm-to-table restaurant serving approachable, eclectic American fare. Guests also now can enjoy 12 newly installed large screen televisions throughout the lobby, lounge and restaurant. The renovated public space now includes a new Hertz car rental office located just steps from the front desk. The hotel’s parking area was updated and reconfigured to remove certain, previous parking restrictions.

The hotel’s 16,356 square feet of event space, including 14 meeting rooms and the 4,859 square foot Majestic Ballroom, was completely refreshed with new vinyl, carpeting, lighting, banquet chairs and seating. Additional improvements to the space, capable of hosting 298-people banquets or 450-people meetings include new tableware, as well as the addition of complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site self-parking and access to the hotel loading docks.

Technological capabilities also were enhanced, including upgrading to 1GB of fiber Wi-Fi and doubling the number of Wi-Fi access points. The hotel’s meeting space received its own private, separate hard wired internet line. In preparation of future meetings, the A/V upgrades were implemented with a focus on Zoom meeting capabilities.

The newly renovated hotel now features a 24/7, fully upgraded, state-of-the-art fitness center, as well as a new indoor/outdoor pool with sundeck. At 1,350 square feet, the exercise space is approximately three to four times larger than most hotel offerings. Guests also may now use on-site guest laundry and same-day dry-cleaning facilities, as well as local shuttle service to the nearby METRO station and surrounding areas.

Guest rooms received similar attention with complete renovations of their own. The 298 rooms, including five suites, all received new bedding packages comprised of the exclusive DoubleTree Serta Perfect Sleeper and 400 thread count, executive stripe linens. Select rooms upgraded their bathrooms with a walk-in shower or a shower/bathtub combo, while all guest baths received new granite countertops and backlit, magnifying mirrors. Certain rooms added private, outdoor balconies. Additional guestroom improvements include complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as new refrigerators, laptop-sized safes, 55” HD flatscreen televisions.

As part of the upgrade, the hotel also implemented the Hilton Clean Stay Program, the franchisor’s newest safety protocols to ensure guest safety. The new standards include sanitizing and sealing each guestroom with Lysol-brand products between stays and a focus on contactless interactions. Hilton Honors members may opt for digital check-in/check-out services utilizing the brand app, and all guests are invited to use contactless payment options, such as Apple Pay or Google Pay. Convenient hand sanitizers have been placed throughout the hotel, and masks and social distancing are encouraged in all public spaces.

Newly Appointed Director of Sales & Marketing

To improve and expand the hotel’s recognizability, Lesly Connolly has been named director of sales & marketing for the DoubleTree by Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg. With nearly 25 years of experience, she brings with her a multi-layered approach across various brands and segments augmented with a strong, local background. Prior to joining the DoubleTree, Connolly was the senior sales manager for The National Conference Center in Leesburg, Va. She previously held such positions as sales & marketing director for the Holiday Inn Dulles and senior sales manager of the Hilton Washington Dulles. Connolly received her associate degree in Hospitality & Tourism Management from Bay Path University. She also is a longtime member of the Potomac Chapter of Meeting Professionals International, having served as president as recently as 2018.

“Neither returning guests nor visiting locals will recognize the ‘new’ DoubleTree by Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg,” Connolly said. “I eagerly await the opportunity to reintroduce this hotel to both the community and new and returning travelers seeking the finest upscale accommodations available in the area. Not only have we transformed the space from top-to-bottom to provide the latest and greatest amenities in a warm and welcoming atmosphere with superior guest service touches, but we also have taken meaningful steps to address pandemic-related health safety concerns. We are confident these end results will impress everyone who steps across our new threshold.”

About Marshall Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Salisbury, Md.-based Marshall Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has special expertise operating three- and four-star branded hotels and resorts, averaging 100 to 500 rooms, in urban and central business districts, as well as suburban/drive-to and resort locations. In addition, the company has a proven track record managing independent resort and unique urban properties. Marshall Hotels & Resorts has managed a wide array of leading hotel brands, including those under the Hilton, Marriott, Starwood, InterContinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, Carlson, Choice, Best Western and Wyndham flags. Additional information may be found at the company’s website: www.marshallhotels.com.

