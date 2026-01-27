Marshall Electronics Unveils CV420-27X UHD Camera at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, JANUARY 27, 2026 — Marshall Electronics launches the CV420-27X, its next-generation ultra-high-definition (UHD) IP camera, at ISE 2026 (Stand 4N900). Engineered for modern IP-based environments, the camera combines high-resolution imaging, powerful zoom and flexible connectivity in a small, installation-friendly form factor that’s perfect for corporate AV, live production, broadcast and streaming applications.

“The CV420-27X reflects our continued commitment to providing practical, high-performance cameras that easily integrate into today’s IP and hybrid workflows,” says Bernie Keach, Marshall Electronics. “Whether deployed in corporate facilities, houses of worship, live event productions or broadcast studios, this camera empowers users to capture every detail with clarity and flexibility while maintaining straightforward setup and operation.”

With its combination of exceptional image quality and flexible connectivity, the camera represents a significant leap forward in compact camera technology and workflow optimization. Built around a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor, the camera captures crisp UHD video at up to 3840x2160p at almost 60 frames per second. It also supports a comprehensive range of HD formats for seamless integration into any production environment.

The built-in 27X optical zoom lens provides an expansive focal range, which allows operators to move effortlessly from wide establishing shots to detailed close-ups without sacrificing image clarity. The CV420-27X also operates with exceptional low-light sensitivity, ensuring a clear picture in variable and challenging lighting conditions and dynamic environments.

Additionally, its IP-centric design ensures efficient HEVC encoding support and secure SRT streaming over Ethernet. The camera also features HDMI output with embedded stereo audio for simultaneous local monitoring and network distribution. Furthermore, power, audio and control can all be delivered via a single Ethernet connection, using power-over-Ethernet (PoE), which significantly reduces cabling complexity and simplifies installation.

The CV420-27X will begin shipping shortly through Marshall Electronics’ international network of distributors and resellers, ensuring global representation, product availability and support.