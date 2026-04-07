Marshall Electronics Unveils CV376 NDI|HX3 HDMI POV Camera at NAB 2026

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2026 — Marshall Electronics introduces its latest POV camera with the new CV376 Compact NDI®|HX3 HDMI POV Camera at NAB 2026 (Booth C8339). Designed for versatile 4K capture and seamless IP integration, the CV376 combines a powerful 8.46 Megapixel 1/2.8” UHD sensor with flexible mounting and advanced streaming capabilities in a compact, easy-to-deploy form factor.

The CV376 supports up to UHD 3840 x 2160p60 video output over HDMI and network simultaneously, while NDI®|HX3 enables efficient, high-quality 1080p50/60 IP workflows. The camera offers support for multiple streaming protocols including NDI®|HX3, NDI®|HX2, RTSP and RTMP. Its IP-centric design ensures efficient H.264 and HEVC encoding support and secure SRT streaming over Ethernet. The camera is engineered to adapt to a wide range of modern production environments.

“The CV376 was developed to give production teams a compact POV camera that doesn’t compromise on performance or flexibility,” says Bernie Keach, Marshall Electronics. “With UHD image capture, interchangeable CS and C lens mount options, and simultaneous HDMI and IP output, the CV376 fits seamlessly into both traditional and IP-based workflows while delivering the reliability professionals expect from Marshall.”

At the core of the CV376 is its 4K UHD sensor that delivers detailed, high-quality images suitable for broadcast, esports, houses of worship, corporate AV and live event production. Its interchangeable CS and C lens mount (lens sold separately) allows users to tailor the field of view and optical performance to specific applications, from tight POV shots to wide-angle coverage.

To streamline installation and operation, the CV376 includes a small joystick on the breakout cable for quick access to the on-screen display (OSD) menu, enabling fast local adjustments in the field. Remote configuration and color matching are supported via VISCA over IP and a web-based GUI, making it easy to integrate the camera into multi-camera environments.

“The demand for compact cameras that can deliver high-resolution video and flexible IP streaming continues to grow,” adds Keach. “By incorporating NDI®|HX3 along with support for multiple protocols, as well as remote control options, the CV376 gives users the tools they need to deploy a high-performance POV camera in virtually any production scenario.”

Additional features include an audio input for embedding audio into the video output, field-upgradable firmware and an industrial standard 1/4”-20 mount hole for simple rigging and mounting in tight or creative positions. The camera can be powered via the included 12VDC power supply or over PoE through a single CAT cable, reducing cable clutter and simplifying installation.

The CV376 will be available in Summer 2026.