Marshall Electronics to Showcase Award-winning Camera Solutions at NAB New York 2026

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 7, 2026 —Marshall Electronics, a globally recognized provider of high-performance video solutions for broadcast, streaming, AV and professional production, will exhibit its range of award-winning camera technologies and control solutions at NAB New York (Booth 730). With more than 40 years of experience serving broadcast, corporate AV, unified communications (UCC), studio production and industrial OEM markets, Marshall will highlight its latest PTZ, POV and network-ready cameras for intelligent tracking, IP and SDI workflows in demanding production environments.

The featured lineup includes the multi-award-winning CV625-TB 25X UHD60 PTZ camera with intelligent auto-tracking, the CV574-WP with 27X optical zoom, the CV520 and CV320 POV cameras, the CV355-27X POV camera, the CV612-TBI intelligent auto-tracking PTZ camera and RCP-Plus touchscreen camera control panel. Collectively, these solutions showcase Marshall’s approach to delivering flexible, reliable video technologies for a broad range of professional applications.

The CV625-TB is a multi-award-winning 25X UHD60 PTZ camera that features intelligent auto-tracking with dual PTZ and POV cameras. The solution can automatically track, follow and frame presenters, which enables accurate and smooth self-adjusting workflows for applications that require reliable presenter capture.

Designed for demanding environments, the CV574-WP is an all-weather UHD network camera that delivers rich, accurate color and strong low-light sensitivity for live streaming and production applications. The camera received an array of awards, which recognized its capabilities for applications that require reliable video performance in challenging conditions.

Marshall Electronics’ two IP and 3G-SDI solutions, the CV520 and CV320, are award-winning solutions that combine broadcast-quality full HD video performance, flexible connectivity and comprehensive control capabilities, with a durable aluminum-allow design. The compact form factor of the cameras makes them well-suited to production environments where space is limited, while maintaining the connectivity required for modern IP and SDI workflows.

Similarly, the award-winning CV355-27X combines full HD video with IP and 3G-SDI connectivity in a compact camera designed for a broad range of broadcast and professional AV applications. Its 27X optical zoom provides the flexibility to capture both wide-angle views and detailed close-ups, which makes it a versatile option for applications that require both coverage and reach.

The CV612-TBI is an economical 12X PTZ camera that has received a pair of awards. It features intelligent auto-tracking and framing that utilizes facial learning to automatically track, follow and frame presenters while maintaining smooth, accurate movements. Its capabilities make it suitable for applications requiring real-time tracking, such as in live streaming, corporate video and house of worship settings.

Finally, Marshall will also showcase its RCP-PLUS, an award-winning touchscreen camera control panel that supports up to seven cameras via VISCA RS485, 63 cameras via VISCA-over-IP and as many as 70 cameras using both protocols. Its touchscreen interface and fine-tuned finger dials provide precise control over parameters with controls for simultaneous or individual adjustments.