Marshall Electronics to Display Range of New Products at IBC 2025

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 20, 2025 — Marshall Electronics will highlight several of its new product offerings at IBC 2025 (Booth 11.C28), including the CV612 PTZ Camera, RCP Plus Camera Controller and VMV-402-3GSH Switcher. Marshall is also showcasing its new CV355-27X-IP and CV355-27X-ND3 Cameras during the show.

“We are excited to showcase a range of new broadcast and AV solutions at this year’s IBC show,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “Our products are being deployed in a range of applications from news to sports, to education, house of worship, courtrooms and more. Marshall offers various benefits to the market, including the ability to easily mix and match any of our cameras, camera control via a reliable PTZ controller and free Marshall software or control via a variety of 3rd party software and hardware platforms.”

The Marshall CV612, available in black (CV612-TBI) and white models (CV612-TWI), features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers. With advanced AI tracking, the PTZ camera “learns” who the prime subject is and won’t “lose” the presenter when other persons or objects enter the shot. Equipped with 12X optical and a 15X digital zoom, the CV612 offers a 4.1mm-49.2mm (6.6-70.3 degrees) field of view. It is built around a professional-grade 2-Megapixel 1/2.8-inch, high-quality HD CMOS sensor, which provides format resolutions from 1920×1080, 1280×720 down to 640×480, making this the ideal solution for interviews, web production and live presentations.

The RCP Plus Camera Controller is designed to enhance production capabilities and streamline workflow for professionals in the broadcast and AV industries.This advanced controller empowers users to seamlessly mix and match Serial and IP camera control, allowing for customized configurations where both types can be easily programmed to adjacent buttons. Customers will not have to switch modes; the communication type remains completely transparent, enhancing overall user capability.

The Marshall VMV-402-3GSH is a four-input, auto-scaling, seamless switch that is designed to become a reliable part of any infrastructure. It can be used in edit rooms, boardrooms, lecture halls and can also be utilized as an Aux input for existing production switches. Simple command structure allows easy integration with Crestron and other control surfaces and automation systems via Ethernet or RS232. The switcher accepts four 3GSDI sources. Inputs 1 and 2 also accept HDMI.

Marshall Electronics CV355-27X-IP Optical Zoom IP (HEVC/SRT) Camera is a compact, yet powerful full-HD camera designed for IP-based workflows. Featuring a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor, the CV355-27X-IP captures crystal-clear video up to 1920×1080 at 60fps, delivering exceptional image performance across all standard HD formats, with output up to 1080p60 and 720p60. Its impressive 27X optical zoom (5.5~150mm) provides a versatile 60° angle of view, making it ideal for capturing close-up detail in large spaces.

The CV355-27X-ND3 NDI version utilizes a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor to capture crisp HD video up to 1920×1080 at 60fps with support for all HD formats. The straightforward design, ease of use and NDI® capabilities make this camera a valuable tool for a variety of broadcast and professional A/V requirements. The CV355-27X-ND3 features a 27X optical zoom block that offers an extensive zoom range from 5.56mm to 150mm, starting at 60 degrees all the way out to 3.2 degrees horizontal angle-of-view for maintaining image crispness from ultra-wide to long telephoto shots.

More information about any of these Marshall Electronics offerings can be found here or visit Marshall at IBC 2025 (Booth 11.C28).