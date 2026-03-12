Marshall Electronics Launches CV574-WP, its First 4K, All-IP, All-weather NDI®|HX3 POV Camera at NAB 2026

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 12, 2026 — Marshall Electronics introduces its first all-IP 4K POV camera, the CV574-WP, at NAB 2026 (Booth C8339). The CV574-WP supports NDI®|HX, providing ultra-efficient, low-latency video transport over standard Ethernet networks. Adding the IP67-rated weatherproof design for reliable outdoor operations makes this camera the perfect addition to any REMI workflow.

The CV574-WP POV cameras feature an interchangeable M12 lens mount that comes with a high-quality 4.0mm lens with a 77° horizontal angle of view. Featuring an 8.46 Megapixel 1/2.8” 4K UHD sensor at up to UHD 3840 x 2160p60 video output over IP with up to 1080p50/60 for NDI®|HX, the camera supports multiple streaming protocols, including NDI®|HX3, NDI®|HX2, RTSP and RTMP. Its IP-centric design ensures efficient H.264 and HEVC encoding support and secure SRT streaming over Ethernet.

An integrated audio input enables embedding audio directly into the video output for streamlined production workflows. The camera supports remote adjustment and matching options via VISCA over IP, as well as through the intuitive web-based GUI. It can be powered using the included 12V DC power supply or conveniently via PoE (Power over Ethernet) over a single CAT cable, simplifying installation. An industrial-standard 1/4”-20 mount hole ensures simple and secure mounting in a variety of setups.

“Engineered for high-performance IP video applications, this new 4K POV camera delivers low-latency, high-quality feeds, enabling it to transmit video from remote locations to a central production hub,” says Bernie Keach, Marshall Electronics. “As our first all-IP camera, we are excited to launch this at NAB 2026 to our existing and potential new customers.”

The CV574-WP will be on display at NAB 2026 and is expected to ship Summer 2026.