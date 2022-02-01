Marshall Cameras Compatible With Quicklink Remote Studio Solution

Marshall CV730 PTZ Camera Seamlessly Integrates with the Quicklink ST250 Remote Studio

TORRANCE, CA, FEBRUARY 6, 2024 — Marshall Electronics announces that its CV730 30x UHD60 NDI PTZ camera is compatible with the Quicklink Remote Studio and ST250 multi-camera remote studio solution, allowing for complete remote control of the camera and other elements of a studio from a single, easy and intuitive web-based user interface. Quicklink Remote Studio controls camera pan/tilt/zoom/pedestals with automatic tally for standby, preview and live on-air, in addition to its full suite of production solution controls.

“Collaborating with other manufacturers provides further value for our customers in terms of interoperability with proven industry solutions,” says Bernie Keach at Marshall Electronics. “We are excited to be working with Quicklink, the leaders in remote production, to be compatible with its multi camera remote studio solution. Quicklink users can now control the CV730 PTZ camera natively from the Quicklink Remote Studio web interface.”

The Marshall CV730-BHN (black) and CV730-WHN (white) feature 9.2 million-pixel Sony sensors with a long 30x optical zoom range and flexible simultaneous 12GSDI & HDMI outputs along with networkable full-NDI®, NDI|HX3, NDI|HX2, IP (HEVC), SRT and other common IP codecs. The crystal-clear UHD (4K) images up to 3840x2160p at 60fps offer a flexible professional camera source to any production. Full NDI® delivers the lowest latency, highest quality, frame-accurate video, and audio in real time to IP workflows.

The Quicklink Remote Studio and ST250 incorporates remote control of all the elements of the studio including multiple cameras, camera tally, camera pedestal, lighting, audio, confidence monitor, teleprompter, engineering talkback/IFB, backdrop monitor/display, chroma keying and more. Output independent camera feeds allow for efficient bandwidth optimization with incorporated graphics, overlays or tiling of cameras. It can remotely control over 400 devices, directly from an easy-to-use web interface or control panels utilizing Quicklink Bridge technology. Finally, integrate this remote studio into most workflows with professional broadcast outputs, including RTMP, SRT, NDI Quicklink Studio, or via SDI into any video production suite.

“We are continually looking to expand our list of approved devices for the ST250 and are thrilled that our users can now take advantage of Marshall PTZ cameras while using our Remote Studio solution,” says Richard Rees, CEO of Quicklink. “We worked closely with Marshall throughout the testing phase to ensure a smooth operation of the cameras with the ST250, and the integration is seamless.”