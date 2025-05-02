Marquis Who’s Who Honors Walter L. Boyaki for Expertise in Legal Services

Walter L. Boyaki, attorney at the Boyaki Law Firm, has been selected for recognition in Marquis Who’s Who for his outstanding client advocacy, thought leadership and contributions to the legal field. With more than 50 years of experience, Mr. Boyaki has built a career around his passion for justice, bringing dedication, expertise and commitment to those he represents. Mr. Boyaki has also guided numerous aspiring attorneys, encouraging them to uphold ethical standards and diligently serve their communities.

Advocating for Victims of Malpractice

Mr. Boyaki earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston in 1972. He began his legal career by serving as a judge advocate general in the United States Army, where his service prepared him with a solution-oriented mindset, an unwavering attention to detail and a spirit of justice that would last a lifetime. During his service, he completed law school in just two years.

Mr. Boyaki went on to specialize in medical malpractice cases and has established a reputation for thorough trial preparation. Over the course of a career spent advocating for victims and holding institutions accountable, he has achieved notable successes, including securing a record-setting $11.2 million verdict in a medical malpractice case in El Paso.

A Professional Leader in Industry and Community

Throughout his career, Mr. Boyaki has been actively involved in professional organizations, including the American Trial Lawyers Association. He has also served as a director and speaker for the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, where he has had opportunities to mentor young professionals and guide priorities.

Mr. Boyaki’s professional achievements and service to his legal peers, as well as his successes in helping his clients contend with powerful organizations, have earned him numerous accolades. These include recognition as a Texas Super Lawyer since 2009, three Lawyer of the Year awards and inclusion among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers.

Mr. Boyaki’s spirit of service also guides him to work and advocate for his community. He is an active supporter of organizations such as the ASPCA, the Humane Society and the El Paso Rescue Mission.

Lessons That Inform a Legacy

Over long decades of service, Mr. Boyaki has learned many lessons that apply to business, professionalism and philanthropy, but his most enduring piece of advice is: “You’ve got to work very hard, very long and, hopefully, you have a tough enough hide that they won’t run you off.” Holding this philosophy close, Mr. Boyaki has found success through decades of challenges, won resounding triumphs and created opportunities to serve victims of malpractice, professional peers and his local community.

About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com .

Marquis Who’s Who

Uniondale, NY

(844) 394 – 6946

info@marquiswhoswho.com

www.marquiswhoswho.com

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire