Marquis Who’s Who Honors Richard Trohman, MD, MBA, for Excellence in Higher Education and Health Care

Marquis Who’s Who honors Richard Trohman, MD, MBA , for his distinguished career in higher education and the health care industry, particularly in cardiology and electrophysiology. With more than four decades of service, Dr. Trohman has made lasting contributions to both the medical field and education. His work in cardiac electrophysiology and heart rhythm has helped shape advancements in patient care, while his teaching efforts have inspired generations of medical professionals.

About Richard Trohman, MD

Dr. Trohman is a leading expert in cardiac electrophysiology with a career spanning more than 40 years. Most recently, he served as the director of electrophysiology at Rush University Medical Center , where he contributed to the development of the department and patient care until his retirement. Additionally, he held a professorship in the Department of Internal Medicine at Rush University, where his teaching skills were recognized by many. Before his work at Rush, Dr. Trohman served as a professor at the Cleveland Clinic and the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Trohman began his academic journey with a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Michigan in 1975, before pursuing a Doctor of Medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School in 1978. He continued his medical education with fellowships in cardiology at the University of Michigan Medical Center and in clinical cardiac electrophysiology at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Medical Center. To further refine his leadership skills, Dr. Trohman completed a Master of Business Administration at The George Washington University in 2012.

Dedication to Advancing Cardiology

Over the years, Dr. Trohman has committed himself to advancing the field of cardiology through research and education. He has written more than 400 papers published in prominent medical journals, contributing significantly to the knowledge base in his field. As a senior associate editor and reviewer for journals specializing in cardiology and electrophysiology, Dr. Trohman has consistently supported the medical community by sharing his insights.

Buoyed by his belief that the patient always comes first, Dr. Trohman’s commitment to the medical profession is also evident in his active participation in the American Heart Association, the Heart Rhythm Society and the American College of Cardiology Foundation. His leadership and contributions have earned him recognition as one of the leading figures in cardiac electrophysiology.

Throughout his career, Dr. Trohman has received numerous awards and accolades that recognize his contributions. He was honored with the Faculty Teacher of the Year award at Rush University Medical Center, the Distinguished Teaching Award at the Cleveland Clinic and the Teacher of the Year Award at the University of Miami. He was also recognized for his research with the Third Place Award on Research from the William Beaumont Army Medical Center in 1980.

Cementing His Position in the Field of Health Care

Beyond his professional work, Dr. Trohman values his time with family and friends. His commitment to improving the community extends beyond his medical career, as he has been involved in charitable organizations like Walk Ahead for brain tumor research.

Dr. Trohman’s legacy of excellence in both health care and education cements his standing as a leader in his field. As he continues to engage with the medical community by editing and reviewing journals, he remains committed to advancing patient care and supporting the growth of the next generation of medical professionals.

