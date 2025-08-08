Marquis Who’s Who Honors Diane Schatz Butterfield, MSEd, LIT, for Expertise in Education

Marquis Who’s Who honors Diane Schatz Butterfield, MSEd, LIT , for her expertise in education, specifically literacy and special education. With over 25 years of professional experience, Ms. Schatz Butterfield has dedicated her career to education while supporting students from various backgrounds to achieve academic success.

A Journey into Education

Ms. Schatz Butterfield’s academic journey as a student began at Saint Joseph’s University in New York, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in child study in 1990. Furthering her education, she also received a Master of Science in literacy from Dowling College in 1994. She holds a certification as a dyslexic reading specialist from The College of Saint Rose, which she earned in 2004. Her academic accomplishments played a pivotal role in her future success in education. After discovering the Wilson reading program in Massachusetts, she underwent summer training and obtained one additional certification in 1999.

With an extensive background in leadership and management, Ms. Schatz Butterfield has made significant contributions to her community through various roles. She was a reading teacher in the Patchogue-Medford School District for more than a decade, where she worked with students who faced struggles with dyslexia and reading below their grade level. Focusing her efforts on equipping students with the necessary skills to comprehend and actively engage with textbooks, her support and teaching approaches strongly impacted her students.

Ms. Schatz Butterfield helped students make remarkable improvements in their classroom performance and grades, an experience in her career that inspired her to share her teaching approaches with other educators.

In addition to her work with dyslexic students, Ms. Schatz Butterfield has supported English as a second language (ESL) students in Patchogue, New York, which has a large population of ESL learners. She demonstrated her effectiveness as an educator through her innovative teaching methods, recognizing the specialized support these students need and providing them with the tools to grow academically and personally.

Ms. Schatz Butterfield’s most recent position was at Saint Joseph’s College of Education, where she served as a professor from 1998 until her retirement in 2013. With her college educational tenure stretching over two decades, she imparted her extensive knowledge and expertise to future educators. She has continued to support children with dyslexia in her community since retiring.

Other Contributions to the Community

Ms. Schatz Butterfield is also an active member of her professional community. Earlier in her career, she was the president of the Parent Teacher Association at Medford Elementary School and has been affiliated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), highlighting her dedication to supporting mental health initiatives within educational settings that aim to help students succeed. She has also been active in civic organizations such as The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Inc.

As the recipient of multiple accolades, including the New York State Award from a local school in the Long Island area and an Educator Reward for her contributions to the field, Ms. Schatz Butterfield attributes her success to keeping a positive mindset. She emphasizes the importance of focusing on the good things in life and surrounding herself with positive people. In the future, Ms. Schatz Butterfield plans to continue inspiring others and making a positive impact, especially on children.

