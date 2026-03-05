Marquis Who’s Who Honors Brenya Twumasi, MA, JD, for Dedication to Social Justice

Marquis Who’s Who honors Dr. Brenya Twumasi, MA, JD , for her lifelong dedication to social justice through education, legal scholarship and humanitarian advocacy. Over the course of her career, Dr. Twumasi has combined academic leadership, public service and nonprofit initiatives to address issues related to international conflict, child protection and social justice.

Dr. Twumasi currently serves as a full-time faculty member at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she has taught for 11 years. She is also a part-time faculty member at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, where she has contributed to the academic community for four years, teaching courses related to psychology, mental health and social systems.

History of Public Service

Dr. Twumasi’s extensive history of public service began early in life. At the age of 10, she founded the first of what would become several service-oriented organizations. Today, she oversees five corporations that function primarily as service vessels rather than profit-driven enterprises, including C4C: Kaleidoscope Corporation, The Songai Institute Corporation, C4C: AI Institute LLC, Women United for Africa and An Agricultural LLC. Through these organizations, she has supported initiatives focused on education, agriculture, youth development and international collaboration.

Dr. Twumasi’s advocacy work has also included participation in numerous professional panels and policy discussions. Drawing on her deep understanding of political systems and global conflict dynamics, she has been recognized as one of the relatively few female subject matter experts addressing international conflict, warfare and the societal conditions that lead to violence.

Part of Dr. Twumasi’s long-standing advocacy has focused on protecting vulnerable populations. Prior to and following her appointment by the Governor of Maryland as the state’s Child Abuse and Neglect Specialist in 1999, she worked extensively on initiatives aimed at preventing harm to minors. This work later expanded into national and international advocacy against human trafficking.

Academic Background and Professional Scholarship

Dr. Twumasi’s academic journey reflects a strong commitment to interdisciplinary education. She completed her undergraduate studies at Johns Hopkins University in three years, earning a degree in political science and systems theory. She then continued her legal studies at the University of Maryland School of Law, now known as the Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Dr. Twumasi’s academic achievements also include graduate work at St. Mary’s University, where she completed studies in clinical and community counseling and graduated near the top of her class with Dean’s Honors. Earlier in her education, she spent a year in Cambridge studying French at Harvard University.

In addition to her legal and academic work, Dr. Twumasi has contributed to scholarly dialogue on extremism and international affairs. She co-wrote the article “Internet Radicalization of Extremists,” published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences and Criminal Investigation in 2024.

A Background in Unity and Leadership

Dr. Twumasi often credits her commitment to service to her upbringing and family legacy. As the daughter of an Ashanti father and a Dutch mother, she grew up with a perspective shaped by multiple cultures and traditions. Her father and six uncles were recognized as national and international leaders, and the broader family legacy of public service continues through subsequent generations. This background instilled in her a deep understanding of global systems and a commitment to humanitarian engagement.

Dr. Twumasi is also multilingual, speaking four languages, though she notes that some have become less frequently used as English is primarily spoken in her daily professional environment.

Outside of academia and advocacy, Dr. Twumasi has maintained a lifelong commitment to athletics. She has been an athlete since the age of eight and has competed in multiple disciplines over the years. As a triathlete, she has won several medals and was pre-qualified for Olympic-level swimming earlier in her career.

Continuing the Cycle of Education and Advocacy

Throughout her professional life, Dr. Twumasi has viewed education as a means of empowering others and fostering long-term social progress. Her work as an educator has allowed her to influence thousands of students over more than three decades, many of whom have gone on to careers in public service, mental health and law.

Dr. Twumasi’s professional expertise continues to inform her role as a panelist, consultant and advocate on matters related to international conflict, humanitarian law and child protection.

Despite her extensive professional achievements, Dr. Twumasi considers her children to be her greatest accomplishment and remains deeply committed to her role as a dedicated mother.

