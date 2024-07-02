Marquis Who’s Who Debuts List of Emerging Innovators to Watch in 2024

These 50 rising stars are honored for their trailblazing innovations in shaping global culture

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Marquis Who’s Who (MWW), the world’s leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the individuals selected for the first half of 2024’s Maker’s List by releasing the Emerging Innovators to Watch in 2024 list. The Maker’s Lists are curated by a selection committee and compiled by MWW Maker’s List administrator Lisa Diamond with an aim to recognize both established and emerging leaders in their respective fields.

“This year, we have been met with revolutionary advancements in a wide range of industries, ranging from technology and artificial intelligence to innovations in medicine, manufacturing, entertainment and more,” said Lisa Diamond, administrator of the Maker’s List. “These trailblazing industry experts have pioneered how we apply data and leverage accessibility to create efficient, inclusive tools and resources through which everyone may benefit worldwide.” Diamond continued, “We are pleased to announce the Emerging Innovators to Watch list, a collection of 50 rising stars whose dedication to equitable advancements is a testament to society’s global commitment to making the world a better place.”

The Emerging Innovators to Watch list includes:

David Mackanic : Mackanic, the founder of Anthro Energy, a battery startup organization, is pioneering the future of energy storage. Developing a flexible, nonflammable lithium-ion battery that can stretch and bend, Anthro Energy is powering the next generation of batteries that can be easily applied to the devices they power. Utilizing electrolytes made from a synthetic polymer, Mackanic has engineered batteries that can flex without inhibiting performance or risking electrical fire. He first devised his idea as a doctoral student at Stanford University and has since partnered with several companies to test his batteries in electric vehicles, virtual reality headsets and wearable devices. Mackanic was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Energy category in 2020 and was highlighted in Bloomberg Businessweek in 2024.

The full Emerging Innovators to Watch list is below:

Aaron Kleinert , Tomer Bitton and Kyle Lansing

, and Amy Li

Anayet Chowdhury

Andre Lamar Henry

Andy Cruz , Tesha Simpson and Jordan Cox

, and Anita Antwiwaa

Aravind Srinivas

Ben Grossmann

Caitlin Clark

Christy Scott Cashman

Colin Devine

David Castilla-Casdiego

David Mackanic

Edward C. McCain

Edward Challis

Erin Geegan

Fletcher Schoen and Jennifer Harkins

and Frank Schilling

Gail Lebovic, MA, MD, FACS

Gerard Bertholon

Hélène Huby

J. B. Straubel

Jack Conte

Jasmine Penter

Joe Gothard

John A. Rogers

John Miller and Ryan Smith

and Julia Haart

Karen Cochran

Kate Maxwell

Katherine Ponte , JD, MBA

, JD, MBA Kay Firth-Butterfield

Kelli Fairbrother

Larissa Saveliev

Louisa Benton

Maarten Bodewes and Dimitri O

and Dimitri O Naomi Hirabayashi and Marah Lidey

and Olivia Rodrigo

Orr Inbar

P. Michael Reininger

Peter Jackson

Prem Mehrotra

Quinta Brunson

Sam Altman

Steve Blatter

Taylor Tomlinson

Wawa Gatheru

Yann LeCun

Yolanda Schufford

Yuanbo Chen

