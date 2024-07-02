Marquis Who’s Who Debuts List of Emerging Innovators to Watch in 2024
These 50 rising stars are honored for their trailblazing innovations in shaping global culture
UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Marquis Who’s Who (MWW), the world’s leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the individuals selected for the first half of 2024’s Maker’s List by releasing the Emerging Innovators to Watch in 2024 list. The Maker’s Lists are curated by a selection committee and compiled by MWW Maker’s List administrator Lisa Diamond with an aim to recognize both established and emerging leaders in their respective fields.
“This year, we have been met with revolutionary advancements in a wide range of industries, ranging from technology and artificial intelligence to innovations in medicine, manufacturing, entertainment and more,” said Lisa Diamond, administrator of the Maker’s List. “These trailblazing industry experts have pioneered how we apply data and leverage accessibility to create efficient, inclusive tools and resources through which everyone may benefit worldwide.” Diamond continued, “We are pleased to announce the Emerging Innovators to Watch list, a collection of 50 rising stars whose dedication to equitable advancements is a testament to society’s global commitment to making the world a better place.”
The Emerging Innovators to Watch list includes:
- David Mackanic: Mackanic, the founder of Anthro Energy, a battery startup organization, is pioneering the future of energy storage. Developing a flexible, nonflammable lithium-ion battery that can stretch and bend, Anthro Energy is powering the next generation of batteries that can be easily applied to the devices they power. Utilizing electrolytes made from a synthetic polymer, Mackanic has engineered batteries that can flex without inhibiting performance or risking electrical fire. He first devised his idea as a doctoral student at Stanford University and has since partnered with several companies to test his batteries in electric vehicles, virtual reality headsets and wearable devices. Mackanic was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Energy category in 2020 and was highlighted in Bloomberg Businessweek in 2024.
- Gail Lebovic, MA, MD, FACS: Lebovic is an oncoplastic surgeon, the founder or co-founder of eight medical technology companies, and the founder and chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Innovations Inc., which invented the first intranasal antiseptic for use by consumers, called NasoClenz. Lebovic is internationally renowned for her revolutionary work in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, receiving the Pathfinder Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2014 World Congress of Breast Healthcare and the 2012 Spirit of Achievement Award from the American Cancer Society, among many other accolades. Regarded for her expertise in breast health care, she has been featured in broadcast media, newspapers, magazines and radio talk shows worldwide. She was recently honored with the 2023 Women in Innovation Award for Leadership.
- Kay Firth-Butterfield: Firth-Butterfield is well-regarded for promoting the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), international relations, business and AI ethics. The chief executive officer of Good Tech Advisory and the former head of AI and machine learning at the World Economic Forum, she has advised governments, think tanks and nonprofit organizations on AI law, ethics and policy. She received the Time100 Impact Award in 2024 for her work on harnessing responsible AI, recognizing her help in developing guidelines for using AI-reliant technology to mitigate harm and maximize legal compliance. Firth-Butterfield was named to Forbes’ “Women Defining the 21st-Century AI Movement” list and was inducted into the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics Hall of Fame in 2020.
- Maarten Bodewes and Dimitri O: Bodewes and O are the co-founders of Loop Earplugs. Founded in 2016 to help the hearing of festival attendees and concertgoers, Loop Earplugs’ innovative earplugs have since experienced a boom in popularity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside their pioneering solutions to maintain focus, concentration and sleep for busy professionals, Loop Earplugs are more accessible than the standard earplug, with designs specifically targeting noise for individuals with noise sensitivity issues and children. Loop Earplugs was ranked #18 in Rank Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2024.
The full Emerging Innovators to Watch list is below:
- Aaron Kleinert, Tomer Bitton and Kyle Lansing
- Amy Li
- Anayet Chowdhury
- Andre Lamar Henry
- Andy Cruz, Tesha Simpson and Jordan Cox
- Anita Antwiwaa
- Aravind Srinivas
- Ben Grossmann
- Caitlin Clark
- Christy Scott Cashman
- Colin Devine
- David Castilla-Casdiego
- David Mackanic
- Edward C. McCain
- Edward Challis
- Erin Geegan
- Fletcher Schoen and Jennifer Harkins
- Frank Schilling
- Gail Lebovic, MA, MD, FACS
- Gerard Bertholon
- Hélène Huby
- J. B. Straubel
- Jack Conte
- Jasmine Penter
- Joe Gothard
- John A. Rogers
- John Miller and Ryan Smith
- Julia Haart
- Karen Cochran
- Kate Maxwell
- Katherine Ponte, JD, MBA
- Kay Firth-Butterfield
- Kelli Fairbrother
- Larissa Saveliev
- Louisa Benton
- Maarten Bodewes and Dimitri O
- Naomi Hirabayashi and Marah Lidey
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Orr Inbar
- P. Michael Reininger
- Peter Jackson
- Prem Mehrotra
- Quinta Brunson
- Sam Altman
- Steve Blatter
- Taylor Tomlinson
- Wawa Gatheru
- Yann LeCun
- Yolanda Schufford
- Yuanbo Chen
