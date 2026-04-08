Marketing Security Demos Head to Digital Marketing Europe 2026

Spider Labs will participate in Digital Marketing Europe 2026, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal from April 14 to 16, 2026. During the event, the team will host an exhibition booth featuring hands-on product demos of its core solutions: Spider AF Ad Fraud Protection, Fake Lead Protection, and SiteScan.

Visitors to the Spider Labs booth will be able to explore how the company helps marketers improve campaign quality, protect lead pipelines, and strengthen website security through hands-on, product-led demonstrations.

Spider Labs will also deliver a 40-minute speaking session on April 15 from 16:05 to 16:50 WEST (UTC +1), featuring:

Geert Emkow , Global Account Executive

Itza Rodriguez , Global Customer Success Executive

Pedro Ganço, Global Product Manager

The session will give attendees a brief look at how modern marketing teams can identify hidden risks across ad traffic, lead generation, and web environments, with live, practical examples from Spider Labs’ platform.

Spider Labs welcomes attendees, partners, and industry peers to visit the booth during the event and learn how marketing and security teams can work together to protect performance, data quality, and digital trust.

About Spider Labs

Spider Labs Inc. is a marketing security company that develops and operates Spider AF, a SaaS platform that detects and blocks threats across the marketing funnel, including ad fraud, fake leads, and website vulnerabilities.

Founded in 2011, Spider Labs helps businesses protect marketing performance, improve data accuracy, and maximize ROI.

For more information, visit https://spideraf.com/about-us

Media Contact

M. Tison

Global PR

Spider Labs Inc.

pr@spider-labs.com

SOURCE: Spider Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire