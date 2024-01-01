Marketing Architects Breaks New Ground in the Race to AI-powered TV Creative

TV agency Marketing Architects and product development incubator Misfits & Machines build generative AI tools for TV creative production that’s faster, smarter and more scalable.





MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TV advertising agency Marketing Architects announces groundbreaking advancements in generative AI for creative production. The agency worked with Misfits & Machines, their product development incubator, to build customized LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) technology—a technique that creates highly specialized AI models without requiring massive computational resources. Their implementation of these tools lets brands generate high-quality video with consistency, giving advertisers greater creative control and speeding up traditional production timelines.

AI-generated video has struggled with brand consistency, especially for intricate products and logos. LoRAs solve this by training AI models on curated images that capture brand-specific aesthetics, product details, and artistic styles. For Marketing Architects, the result is AI-generated videos that look like they were custom-shot for the brand and that match the brand’s character, product, or overall creative style.

“Traditional video production gets bottlenecked by scheduling, shooting, and post-production,” says Rob DeMars, Chief Product Architect at Misfits & Machines. “Brands will soon generate high-quality content on-demand while keeping complete control over their creative identity. This is the future of shootless video production, and our applications address needs that off-the-shelf AI video tools can’t yet handle.”

As AI advances, its role in TV advertising will only grow, making video creative more dynamic, customizable, and efficient. Marketing Architects and Misfits & Machines anticipate brands will soon:

Dramatically reduce production timelines while maintaining quality and brand consistency

while maintaining quality and brand consistency Create seasonal and regional variants on-demand without additional shoots

on-demand without additional shoots Explore new creative possibilities, from stylized brand storytelling to hyper-personalized video ads

“The traditional production model hasn’t fundamentally changed across the ad industry in decades,” says Angela Voss, CEO at Marketing Architects. “We’ve watched advertisers struggle with the same pain points—limited testing opportunities, inability to quickly create creative variants, and budget constraints. Our work with generative AI, along with our all-inclusive approach to TV advertising, actively solves these issues.”

Marketing Architects and Misfits & Machines are leading the charge in generative AI development for TV production, ensuring brands can harness this technology for more impactful TV advertising.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent more than 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV’s pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, visit marketingarchitects.com.

About Misfits & Machines

On a mission to liberate contrarian ideas from the tyranny of reason, Misfits & Machines incubates and accelerates bold ventures through challenger thinking and AI tinkering. Learn more at misfitsandmachines.com.

