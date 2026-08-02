Market Momentum Accelerates: ELEKTROS Strengthens Its Long-Term Vision for Lithium, Critical Minerals, EV Charging Innovation and Shareholder Growth

As Wall Street continues to demonstrate strength and investor interest remains focused on electrification, battery materials, critical minerals and next-generation technologies, ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today reaffirmed its long-term strategy centered on hard-rock lithium opportunities in Sierra Leone, advanced electric vehicle charging intellectual property, and disciplined business development.

The Company believes increased awareness of its lithium strategy, critical-minerals initiatives, and U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 has introduced ELEKTROS to a broader audience of retail, microcap, and institutional investors. Management continues to believe that the worldwide transition toward electric mobility, battery storage, and charging infrastructure presents meaningful long-term opportunities.

ELEKTROS remains committed to evaluating strategic opportunities involving its patent portfolio, including potential licensing discussions and other strategic alternatives, while continuing to protect its intellectual property rights.

Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We believe the current valuation encourages investors to conduct their own independent due diligence. In our opinion, purchasing shares at an attractive entry point can resemble owning options that never expire, allowing long-term shareholders to participate in our vision. That is our opinion, not a guarantee, and every investment decision should be made carefully.”

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire