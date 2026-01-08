Mark Stephen McCollum Releases Free 15-Minute “Trust-First” Checklist for Everyday Decisions

Mark Stephen McCollum, an Austin, Texas-based automotive leader and software founder, is sharing a free quick-start resource to help individuals make clearer choices, communicate better, and take smarter risks without losing the human side.

Mark Stephen McCollum today released a free, practical resource for individuals who want a simple way to build confidence in their choices at work and at home. The tool, a one-page “Trust-First Decision Checklist,” is designed to help people slow down just enough to avoid preventable mistakes, especially when the situation feels urgent.

McCollum’s approach comes from decades in automotive retail leadership and his more recent work building enterprise software for auto dealers. Across both worlds, the recurring theme is the same: decisions stick when people trust the process, and trust is built through clarity, consistency, and follow-through.

The new checklist reflects the philosophy McCollum has shared publicly over time, including: “Don’t chase titles-chase value.” It also mirrors his view that, “You don’t need a title to lead,” and that the best results often come from staying grounded in what helps real people take the next right step.

Why this resource matters right now

For many individuals, the highest-stakes decisions are not abstract. They show up as a car purchase, a job change, a difficult conversation, or a risky new idea that needs support.

At the same time, the cost of confusion is rising:

New-vehicle average transaction prices in the U.S. passed $50,000 in September 2025, increasing the downside of a rushed or misinformed purchase decision.

Experian reported that in Q3 2025, average auto loan interest rates were 6.56% for new cars and 11.40% for used cars, making small decision errors more expensive over time.

Experian also reported an average monthly payment of $748 for a new vehicle in Q3 2025, adding pressure to household budgets when terms stretch and rates rise.

In Edmunds’ Q2 2025 data, the average amount financed for new vehicles climbed to $42,388, a record high that leaves less margin for error.

McCollum also points to the human side of the problem, not just the numbers. In a statement often associated with his leadership style, he has said, “Data should serve the relationship, not replace it.” The new checklist is built around that idea: use information to support judgment, not to overpower it.

What’s inside the free checklist

The “Trust-First Decision Checklist” includes:

A 7-question self-audit to separate urgency from importance

A short script for asking for feedback without sounding defensive

A one-minute risk scan to identify what can break, and who it affects

A simple follow-up plan so decisions do not die in the handoff

A final “value test” based on the mindset: “Don’t chase titles-chase value.”

Use this in 15 minutes

Pick one real decision you are facing right now

A purchase, a career move, a pitch, a team issue, or a personal boundary. Do the 7-question self-audit (5 minutes)

Write answers down. Do not do it in your head. Run the one-minute risk scan (3 minutes)

List what could go wrong, and how you will notice early. Use the feedback script (4 minutes)

Ask one person for input, ideally someone close to the work or the consequence. Set one follow-up action (3 minutes)

A calendar reminder, a check-in, or a next-step message.

Common mistakes people make

Confusing speed with confidence

Moving fast can feel decisive, but it can also hide unclear thinking.

Asking for feedback too late

If you only seek input after you are committed, you will filter out what you need to hear.

Using data as a shield

Metrics help, but they do not replace responsibility, judgment, and ownership.

Delegating without clarity

Handing something off without a clear outcome invites rework and frustration.

Skipping the follow-up

Even good decisions fail when the next step is vague or never scheduled.

McCollum’s checklist includes a simple anchor question he uses to stay focused: identify what only you can do today, then do that first. The resource is meant to be flexible enough for everyday use, while still being structured enough to prevent avoidable mistakes.

Download the free “Trust-First Decision Checklist” from Mark Stephen McCollum’s website. Print it or save it to your phone. Then pick one decision you have been delaying and run the full 15-minute routine once, today. Finish by sending one follow-up message or taking one concrete next step so the decision turns into action.

About Mark Stephen McCollum

Mark Stephen McCollum is an Austin, Texas-based automotive executive and founder with more than 35 years of experience in automotive retail. He served as Market President at AutoNation, overseeing 22 franchises under 18 rooftops with revenue in excess of $1.5 billion, and has held roles including general manager at Sonic Automotive and other private-capital auto retailers. He is the founder and CEO of Automotive IntelliQence, an enterprise software company focused on automotive retail, and he supports the Center for Child Protection in Austin

