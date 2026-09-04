Mark Kaire Recognized in 2027 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America(R)

Aventura attorney recognized for work in personal injury litigation and medical malpractice law for plaintiffs

Attorney Mark Kaire has been recognized in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for his work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

Mark Kaire, a partner at Kaire & Heffernan , has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2021. Best Lawyers bases its recognitions on peer review, with lawyers evaluating peers in the same geographic region and practice area. More than 30 million evaluations were analyzed for the 2027 edition.

“Our work centers on helping people dealing with serious injuries or medical negligence understand their legal options and pursue their claims,” Kaire said.

Mark Kaire represents plaintiffs in personal injury and medical malpractice matters. He founded the Law Office of Mark Kaire in 1997 and formed Kaire & Heffernan with attorney David Heffernan in 2014. The firm has offices in Aventura and Coral Gables.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law. He is admitted to The Florida Bar and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

His professional affiliations include the American Board of Trial Advocates and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. His other honors include selections by The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers and Florida Trend Legal Elite.

About Kaire & Heffernan

Kaire & Heffernan represents clients in personal injury and related matters, including medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, bicycle and pedestrian accidents, premises liability and wrongful death claims. The firm serves clients throughout South Florida. For more information, visit KaireLaw.com .

Media Contact:

Mark Kaire

Media@kairelaw.com

305-372-0123

https://www.kairelaw.com/

SOURCE: Kaire & Heffernan

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire