Mark Brown Launches Nature Education Workshops for Iowa Families and Schools

With the growing need for children and adults to reconnect with the natural world, one of Iowa’s most respected outdoor educators, Mark Brown, is stepping up to meet the challenge. This fall, Mark is launching a series of Nature Education Workshops throughout Waverly, Waterloo, and Cedar Falls, designed to inspire, educate, and equip families, educators, and youth with the knowledge and confidence to thrive outdoors.

As a seasoned outdoorsman and lifelong resident of northeastern Iowa, Mark Brown brings a wealth of hands-on experience and heartfelt passion to every workshop he leads. Known for his engaging teaching style and deep understanding of Iowa’s landscapes, Mark’s new initiative aims to bridge the gap between technology-heavy lifestyles and the timeless wisdom of nature.

A Life Rooted in Nature

In his early 50s, Mark Brown has spent decades hiking forest trails, fishing rivers, foraging for edible plants and mushrooms, and perfecting skills in woodworking, tree identification, and wilderness survival. His work is not just a personal hobby, it’s a mission.

“Nature teaches us everything we need to know about patience, observation, and balance,” says Mark. “I believe we’re healthier, kinder, and wiser when we spend more time outside.” Mark’s relationship with the land is personal. From springtime wildflower walks to chilly fall mornings spent fishing or mushroom hunting, he embodies a life lived close to the earth.

He’s a local conservation advocate, known for organizing community cleanups, leading tree planting efforts, and mentoring youth in his community on the value of protecting and understanding the environment.

Workshop Themes: From Trees to Toolcraft

The Nature Education Workshops are a series of hands-on learning sessions hosted across parks, schools, and community centers in the Cedar Valley region. Each workshop is tailored for different age groups and experience levels and focuses on developing practical outdoor skills and fostering environmental curiosity.

Workshop topics include:

Tree and Plant Identification: Learn how to distinguish Iowa’s native species,understand their role in ecosystems, and appreciate their seasonal changes.

Intro to Foraging: Explore the basics of edible wild plants, mushrooms, and ethical foraging practices.

Woodworking with Purpose: Discover the craft of hand-carving spoons, bowls,walking sticks, and other simple tools using locally sourced wood.

Wilderness Living Basics: Covering fire-building, navigation, shelter-making, and responsible outdoor ethics.

Storytelling Around the Campfire: Combining history, ecology, and cultural heritage into unforgettable experiences under the stars.

Mark also provides custom curriculum development for schools, offering in-classroom sessions and guided outdoor field trips that align with state learning standards.

Serving Families, Teachers, and the Next Generation

Mark’s new program is already gaining attention from teachers, homeschool families, scouts, youth group leaders, and even senior citizen organizations seeking enriching community engagement. His workshops are designed to be intergenerational and accessible, encouraging families to learn and explore together.

“There’s something powerful about seeing a grandparent and a child whittling wood side by side,” says Mark. “It builds connection, not just to each other, but to the land and the stories it holds.”

Mark is also partnering with local churches, libraries, and civic organizations to bring his workshops to underserved populations. For Mark, nature is a great equalizer; a classroom without walls where everyone is welcome and every experience has value.

More Than Skills: A Call to Stewardship

At the heart of Mark Brown’s workshops is a belief in environmental responsibility and spiritual connection. An active member of his church and a former wrestler who still mentors local youth, Mark sees nature as a place to find balance and purpose. “Iowa’s land is sacred,” he says. “If we teach people to see it that way, especially our kids, they’ll grow up to protect it.”

In a time when screen time dominates daily life and many young people are increasingly disconnected from the outdoors, Mark’s workshops offer an antidote to digital overload. He emphasizes slow learning, meaningful observation, and the healing power of fresh air and open skies.

His approach blends science and storytelling, faith and function, allowing participants to learn about nature and feel their place within it.

From Iowa to the National Parks: A Story Worth Sharing

While Mark’s roots are firmly planted in Iowa soil, his journey as a naturalist has taken him across the country. He has visited dozens of U.S. National Parks, where he has studied ecological systems, regional history, and Native American cultural traditions. He brings those experiences back to his workshops, connecting local lessons to a broader understanding of America’s diverse landscapes and natural heritage.

In his storytelling sessions, participants might hear about the mighty sequoias of California, the ancient geology of Utah’s canyons, or the wildlife migrations of the Great Plains. These tales ignite curiosity and broaden horizons reminding students and families that nature is both local and universal.

Upcoming Events and Registration

The first series of Nature Education Workshops will begin in September 2025, with sessions scheduled in:

Waverly’s Rail Trail and Greenwood Park

Cedar Falls’ Hartman Reserve Nature Center

Waterloo’s George Wyth State Park

Mark is offering group rates for schools, discounts for families, and free attendance for veterans and low-income households. His goal is to ensure that cost is never a barrier to learning about the natural world.

About Mark Brown

Mark Brown is a respected outdoorsman, environmental educator, and conservation advocate based in Waverly, Iowa. With over three decades of experience exploring the wild places of northeastern Iowa and beyond, he brings deep knowledge and contagious enthusiasm to every project. From leading nature walks to mentoring youth in wrestling,Mark is dedicated to service, sustainability, and storytelling. He is a trusted voice in the Cedar Valley region and a strong believer in the power of nature to teach, heal, and unite communities.

