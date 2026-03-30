Marimaca Announces the Appointment of Zenon Wozniak to its Board of Directors; Giancarlo Bruno appointed Independent Non-Executive Chair; Board Changes

Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX:MARI)(ASX:MC2) is pleased to announce the appointment of Zenon Wozniak, formerly Director, Projects at First Quantum Minerals Ltd, as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective March 27th, 2026. The Company also announces that Giancarlo Bruno Lagomarsino has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Chair, succeeding Michael Haworth who will remain as a Non-Executive Director. In addition, Non-Executive Directors Alan Stephens and Clive Newall have announced their retirement from the Board effective March 27th, 2026.

Zenon Wozniak Appointed to Board of Directors

Mr. Wozniak is a Qualified Engineer with over 40 years of international experience across the natural resources sector. He has spent the majority of his career at First Quantum Minerals Ltd, one of the world’s leading copper producers, where he served as Director, Projects through to 2026. Zenon was responsible for a global development portfolio, which at times exceeded US$10 billion in value across multiple concurrent projects. As Director, Projects, Mr. Wozniak’s experience includes the construction and delivery of the Cobre Panama copper mine in Panama and the Kansanshi Copper mine in Zambia. His mining experience spans project design, project engineering, construction, commissioning, project management, and operational leadership across copper, nickel, gold and diamonds, with direct exposure across Australia, Latin America, Europe and Africa. Mr. Wozniak will Chair the Company’s Project Steering & Technical Committee.

Board Changes

Giancarlo Bruno Lagomarsino has been appointed Independent Non-Executive Chair with immediate effect. A Chilean national and mechanical engineer by training, Mr. Bruno Lagomarsino is a seasoned mining professional with 35 years of experience in executive mining management across some of Chile’s most significant copper operations. Most recently, he served as CEO of Mantos Copper SA, the operator of the Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde mines prior to the combination with Capstone Copper. He has served as a Non-Executive Director of Marimaca Copper since 2023.

Michael Haworth will step down as Non-Executive Chair with immediate effect, and will remain a Non-Executive Director and assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Haworth served as Executive Chair of the Board from February 2020 to April 2021, where he transitioned to the role of Non-Executive Chair. The Company extends its thanks to Mr. Haworth for his valued contribution as Chair of the Board since February 2020.

The Company also wishes to recognise the exceptional and longstanding contributions of Alan Stephens and Clive Newall, both of whom retire from the Board effective March 27th, 2026. Mr. Stephens co-founded Coro Mining in 2005, bringing the geological expertise and knowledge of Chilean copper exploration that were foundational for the Company’s success. Mr. Newall’s significant experience and insight gained from building First Quantum Minerals into a global copper major were instrumental for Marimaca over the last 5 years as it made the transition from explorer to developer.

Michael Haworth, Outgoing Non-Executive Chair of Marimaca Copper, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Zenon to the Marimaca Board. His extensive experience in developing world-class copper mines at First Quantum, one of the world’s leading copper producers and mine builders, will be a tremendous asset as we advance the MOD toward a construction decision and continue to build the organisational and governance capability required to deliver the next major copper mine in Chile.

We are also thrilled to welcome Giancarlo Bruno as the new Board Chair. Giancarlo’s extensive experience in Chilean copper development and operations will be invaluable as we progress through the development of the MOD. I will be working closely with Giancarlo as he transitions to his new role and look forward to continuing to support the Company as a Non-Executive Director through this next phase of development.

On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I would like to sincerely thank Alan and Clive for their outstanding contributions to Marimaca during their tenure. Alan and Clive were instrumental in building this Company from the ground up. Their collective contribution to Marimaca is immeasurable and I wish them the very best in their retirement.”

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

Emily Moss

marimaca@tavistock.co.uk

About Marimaca Copper:

Marimaca is a TSX (“MARI”) and ASX (“MC2”)-listed copper company focused on the development of high-quality copper assets in northern Chile. The Company’s flagship asset is the Marimaca Oxide Deposit Project (“MOD”), located in Chile’s prolific Antofagasta region. It is one of the few globally significant greenfield copper discoveries made in the last decade and represents a low-risk development opportunity, given the proximity to the city of Antofagasta and port of Mejillones, with substantial exploration upside. The Company also controls additional exploration properties at Pampa Medina and Madrugador within the Sierra de Medina region, located 30 kilometers from the MOD, where recent drilling has identified both oxide extensions and high-grade sulphide mineralization at depth.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under (without limitation) applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, the development of activities at the MOD. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the development activities at the MOD will not progress as anticipated, or at all, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 27, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

None of the TSX, ASX or the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors of the Company.

SOURCE: Marimaca Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire