International bestselling author, filmmaker and Channel 4 television creator Marco Robinson brings extraordinary real-life comeback stories to the screen through Undisputed Films, the production company behind his growing collaboration with entrepreneur Rob Fitzpatrick.

British filmmaker, television creator and international bestselling author Marco Robinson has announced that his new documentary television series, THE COMEBACK, has been greenlit and has officially entered pre-production under Undisputed Films, the production company led by Robinson and his business partner, entrepreneur and producer Rob Fitzpatrick.

The new series marks another significant development in Robinson’s expanding film and television portfolio, bringing the philosophy behind his international START OVER Movement to the screen.

Built around extraordinary real-life stories of survival, resilience, reinvention and personal transformation, THE COMEBACK aims to document people who have faced seemingly impossible circumstances and found the courage to rebuild their lives.

From financial collapse and homelessness to personal tragedy, addiction, relationship breakdown and business failure, the series will explore the moments that changed people’s lives – and the extraordinary decisions that helped them start again.

The central message is simple: your greatest setback does not have to be the end of your story. It can become the beginning of your greatest comeback.

From Channel 4 Television to a New Generation of Documentary Storytelling

Marco Robinson first gained national television recognition as the creator and presenter of Channel 4’s Get a House for Free, which aired in 2017.

The programme documented his efforts to transform the circumstances of families facing housing difficulties, highlighting how practical support, entrepreneurship and unconventional thinking could create extraordinary outcomes.

Nearly a decade later, Robinson is returning to a similar theme through THE COMEBACK, this time expanding the concept into a documentary series about people from different backgrounds who have transformed adversity into achievement.

Robinson’s work spans entrepreneurship, international bestselling publishing, film production and television development.

He also worked on the feature film Legacy of Lies, which subsequently reached audiences through international streaming distribution.

THE COMEBACK represents a natural evolution of his longstanding interest in human resilience and transformational storytelling.

Undisputed Films: A Growing Independent Film and Television Production Company

THE COMEBACK is being produced through Undisputed Films, the production company established and developed by Marco Robinson and Rob Fitzpatrick.

The company is building a portfolio of film and television projects focused on extraordinary people, entrepreneurship, business creation, luxury lifestyles and powerful human stories.

Robinson and Fitzpatrick’s creative partnership has expanded across several television and documentary projects.

Their documentary How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand: The Naked Diablo Story has been reported to have received 12 international film awards, including recognition at independent film festivals associated with Cannes, London, Rome and Milan.

The documentary follows Fitzpatrick’s entrepreneurial journey and the development of Naked Diablo, a premium tequila brand.

The partnership has subsequently expanded into an announced, fully funded television series under the How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand title.

The pair are also working together on the second season of The Tequila Empire, with Fitzpatrick appointing Robinson to direct the new season following the first eight episodes.

In addition, Robinson is writing and directing Beyond the Birkin, a luxury reality television series created by Victoria Randolph and produced by Robinson, Fitzpatrick and Randolph.

Filming for Beyond the Birkin is scheduled to begin in Miami on 30 November 2026.

Through Undisputed Films, Robinson and Fitzpatrick are developing an expanding portfolio of original productions, with THE COMEBACK bringing the partnership back to the deeply human stories of perseverance and reinvention.

From International Bestselling Books to Television

THE COMEBACK is inspired by the success of Robinson’s START OVER Movement, an international publishing and personal transformation initiative built around the philosophy:

Turn Any Loss Into a Sensational Comeback.

Through the START OVER book series, Robinson has brought together authors from around the world to share their experiences of overcoming hardship, trauma, financial difficulties, personal loss and major life transitions.

Multiple volumes in the series have achieved number-one bestseller positions in Amazon categories, introducing readers to hundreds of personal stories of resilience and transformation.

The movement has since expanded into international events, author communities, educational programmes and business chapters.

THE COMEBACK will take that storytelling concept into a visual documentary format, providing an opportunity for selected individuals to share their journeys with a wider television audience.

A Documentary About Real People Who Refused to Give Up

Unlike conventional reality television built around celebrity, competition or manufactured conflict, THE COMEBACK is being developed around authentic human experiences.

Each featured story will explore what happened when someone’s life changed unexpectedly – and what it took to rebuild.

The series aims to go beyond the visible success story, revealing the personal challenges, sacrifices, difficult decisions and pivotal moments that made transformation possible.

Whether that transformation involves rebuilding a business, recovering from devastating loss, overcoming personal hardship or creating a new purpose in life, the programme will place the human journey at the centre of the narrative.

The production is seeking individuals with compelling comeback stories who are willing to share their experiences on camera.

Applicants do not need to be famous, have a large social media following or possess previous television experience.

THE COMEBACK Enters Pre-Production

With the project greenlit internally and pre-production underway, Undisputed Films is progressing with casting, story development and production planning.

Further announcements regarding featured participants, filming schedules and distribution will follow as arrangements are finalised.

The project represents another step in the development of Undisputed Films as an independent production company creating original content across documentary, entertainment and entrepreneurial television.

For Robinson, THE COMEBACK also connects his earliest national television work with the global movement he has developed through publishing and live events.

From helping families through Channel 4’s Get a House for Free to bringing extraordinary comeback stories to television, the underlying philosophy remains consistent:

Every life can change. Every story can take a new direction. And even the greatest loss can become the beginning of something extraordinary.

About Undisputed Films

Undisputed Films is an independent film and television production company associated with entrepreneur and filmmaker Marco Robinson and producer Rob Fitzpatrick.

Its developing portfolio spans documentary films, factual entertainment, luxury reality television and entrepreneur-focused productions.

Projects associated with Robinson and Fitzpatrick include How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand, The Tequila Empire, Beyond the Birkin and The Comeback.

About Marco Robinson

Marco Robinson is a British entrepreneur, international bestselling author, television creator, filmmaker and founder of the START OVER Movement.

He created and presented the Channel 4 television programme Get a House for Free, worked on the feature film Legacy of Lies, and is developing multiple documentary and reality television productions through his creative partnership with Rob Fitzpatrick.

His work across business, publishing and screen entertainment frequently explores entrepreneurship, resilience, transformation and extraordinary human achievement.

Casting and Media Enquiries

THE COMEBACK – Documentary Television Series

Production Company: Undisputed Films

Creator: Marco Robinson

Production: Undisputed Films – Marco Robinson and Rob Fitzpatrick

Casting applications: https://startovermovement.com/comeback_documentary

Media info

Name: Marco Robinson

Company: Marco Robinson

Mail: marco@marcorobinson.com

Address: London UK

website: https://marcorobinson.com

SOURCE: Marco Robinson

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire