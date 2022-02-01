Maplewood Senior Living and Rendever Introduce Virtual Exercise Program With RendeverFit™

The premier luxury senior living brand rolls out award-winning RendeverFit™ to encourage older adults to stay active while also having fun

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maplewood Senior Living has announced the addition of RendeverFit™ – a virtual exercise platform that combines physical exercise, cognitive fitness, and social engagement – to its comprehensive fitness offering. The program, now in its pilot phase, is the result of an established partnership between Rendever and Maplewood Senior Living.

RendeverFit™ was recently honored on the 2022 TIME Best Inventions List. This marks two years in a row that Rendever – an acclaimed leader in wellness and healthcare technology – has been recognized on this list for its latest aging-focused innovation.

“The RendeverFit™ platform will not only encourage exercise for the residents, but also enable them to socialize with each other in a fun way by competing with friends and making positive strides with their high scores,” said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr.

RendeverFit™ was developed after witnessing the impact the pandemic had on the physical condition of senior citizens. Residents now have the opportunity to virtually leave the four walls of their home and engage with the world in ways they never thought possible.

“We value our long-standing relationship with the Maplewood Senior Living team as we both work toward the same mission – bringing more joy and happiness to residents’ lives through the power of shared experiences. With RendeverFit™, we are empowering residents at Maplewood with the opportunity to stay active while having fun. Not only is this a social experience for the residents, but background research suggests it also can help delay the onset of dementia and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetes,” said Kyle Rand, cofounder and CEO of Rendever.

RendeverFit™ is a virtual exercise platform that brings a social, cognitive, and physical aspect to three portals: Cycle, Paint, and Paddle. Cycle allows the user to bicycle through landscapes with other users on the platform while reaching out to pop colored balloons via virtual reality and compete for high scores; Paddle allows the user to develop their swing skills on a remote island as they aim for targets; and Paint allows the user to move around as they paint on a virtual canvas.

The platform features sessions that have an array of customization options to tailor the program to each individual. Staff are able to alter the difficulty of the track and cognitive tasks based on who’s participating.

Always looking for ways to keep residents physically, mentally, and socially engaged, Maplewood Senior Living utilizes the most sophisticated technologies, like Rendever virtual reality, so that residents can experience the world in new ways no matter their ability level.

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living has 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There are New York City and Washington D.C locations within the company’s newest brand, Inspīr. This new senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. 203-557-4777 or http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com.

