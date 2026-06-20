Mao Jianfeng: Advancing a New Global Creator Content Distribution Model Through HelloIP MCN

Against the backdrop of rapid global growth in short-form video content, brand marketing is gradually shifting from traditional advertising placements toward a more flexible, high-frequency, and distributed model of creator collaboration. As the Founder of HelloIP MCN, Mao Jianfeng is advancing a new form of digital marketing infrastructure: a platform-based task system that connects brand content, creator resources, and global social media traffic, enabling brands to achieve more efficient content distribution while giving creators a clearer and more accessible path to advertising monetization.

HelloIP MCN is a global creator content distribution platform under the ETCUBE Group, focused on short-form video advertising tasks, brand content seeding, and creator collaboration. The platform’s core logic is straightforward: brands provide advertising video materials and promotional tasks; creators select suitable tasks based on their account type and content capabilities; creators then publish or adapt the content on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts; and after platform review, they receive corresponding advertising commissions.

Mao Jianfeng believes that the traditional model of brand-influencer collaboration has long faced challenges such as low efficiency, high communication costs, and difficulty in cross-regional execution. Especially across markets such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe, brands often find it difficult to manage large numbers of local creators while quickly validating the performance of different content across different regions. HelloIP MCN was created to transform the originally fragmented and inefficient influencer collaboration process into a more standardized, platform-based, and replicable content distribution system.

In Mao Jianfeng’s vision, HelloIP MCN is not merely a task publishing platform, but a content distribution network built for the global creator economy. Brands can upload materials, set tasks, and monitor execution through the platform; creators can understand task requirements, claim brand tasks, submit published links, and receive advertising commissions after review approval. Through this model, the platform connects brand budgets, content materials, creator execution, and social media exposure into a complete closed-loop system.

Mao Jianfeng emphasizes that HelloIP MCN’s business model is based on real brand advertising budgets. Brands pay for content exposure and market communication; creators earn commissions by completing qualified brand promotion tasks; and the platform provides task management, content review, data recording, technical support, and market operation services. This structure allows brand marketing to move beyond reliance on a small number of top-tier influencers, enabling broader content reach through a large network of local creators.

As short-form video platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts continue to grow globally, more brands are beginning to value the model of content seeding. Compared with traditional advertising, creator-distributed content is closer to real user scenarios and is better suited for localized communication across different countries and language environments. Mao Jianfeng believes that the future of brand marketing will no longer be limited to “buying ad placements,” but will instead involve continuously unlocking content value through creator networks.

Under this trend, HelloIP MCN is building a more open creator participation system. The platform allows creators to publish, edit, adapt, add subtitles, provide voiceovers, apply music, and optimize content for social media according to task requirements. This approach lowers the barrier for ordinary creators to participate in brand advertising tasks while allowing brands to enter different markets in a more flexible way.

In Mao Jianfeng’s view, the next stage of the global creator economy will be driven by three key concepts: content assetization, distribution automation, and creator inclusion. Content assetization means that brand materials are no longer one-time advertisements, but can continue to circulate through different creators, markets, and platforms. Distribution automation means that task matching, content submission, review records, and data feedback will become increasingly systematic. Creator inclusion means that more ordinary creators, freelancers, and local teams will have the opportunity to participate in global brand marketing networks.

To strengthen the platform’s global capabilities, HelloIP MCN is also continuously improving its multilingual task system, regional operation support, and creator training mechanisms. The platform aims to help more non-top-tier creators understand brand task rules, develop basic content publishing capabilities, and earn advertising task commissions through consistent execution. This model not only serves brands, but also provides creators in different countries and regions with new digital income opportunities.

Mao Jianfeng states that HelloIP MCN’s long-term goal is to make brand content distribution as simple, efficient, and transparent as infrastructure. For brands, the platform provides more scalable content reach. For creators, it offers clearer advertising task opportunities. For the market, this model helps create a more efficient connection between short-form video content, brand communication, and the creator economy.

In today’s rapidly evolving global digital marketing landscape, the direction explored by Mao Jianfeng and HelloIP MCN represents a new industry trend: brands are no longer simply searching for individual influencers, but are instead connecting with global creators through platform-based systems; creators are no longer merely waiting for brand invitations, but can actively participate in advertising tasks that suit them. With the continued development of short-form video platforms and AI content tools, this creator-centered content distribution network may become an important infrastructure for future global brand marketing.

About Mao Jianfeng

Mao Jianfeng is the Founder of HelloIP MCN. He has long focused on the global creator economy, short-form video content distribution, brand task platforms, and the development of digital marketing infrastructure. He has led HelloIP MCN in building a platform model centered on brand tasks, creator collaboration, and content distribution, with the goal of helping brands improve global content communication efficiency while providing creators with clearer, more transparent, and more accessible advertising monetization opportunities.

About HelloIP MCN

HelloIP MCN is a global creator content distribution platform under the ETCUBE Group, focused on short-form video brand tasks, content seeding, and creator advertising collaboration. The platform connects brands with creators worldwide, helping brands distribute advertising materials across social media channels such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, while enabling creators to earn advertising commissions by completing reviewed and approved brand promotion tasks.

Media Contact

Company Name: HelloIP MCN Global Network Association

Parent Group: ETCUBE Group

Corporate Website: https://www.et-cube.com

Official Brand Website: https://www.helloipmcn.com

Contact Person: Ryan, Head of Global Communications

Media Relations Emails: support@helloip.app , postmaster@et-cube.com

SOURCE: HelloIP MCN Global Network Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire